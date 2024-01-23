George Senate Republicans are vying to create a special panel to investigate misconduct allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
State Sen. Greg Dolezal, a Republican representing Cumming, introduced legislation Monday to establish the Senate Special Committee on Investigations in response to a series of public reports, court filings and allegations of misconduct involving Willis, whose office is prosecuting the 2020 election interference case against former Pr
