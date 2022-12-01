Featured Image for guides.vote Featured Image for guides.vote

SEATTLE, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — guides.vote is partnering with colleges and community-based organizations to distribute its nonpartisan voter guide to the Dec. 6 Georgia Senate Runoff. Given the short time frame and challenging voting rules, this is an election where large numbers of voters are at risk of staying home. It is more important than ever that potential voters get nonpartisan information that shows the clear differences between the candidates and walks them through how to vote.

Published since 2012, guides.vote’s rigorously researched guides increase voter turnout by improving voter confidence. guides.vote has teamed up with Black Voters Matter, NAACP, Spelman College, Emory University, Clark Atlanta University, the US Vote Foundation, and dozens of others to use its guides to turn out the vote in Georgia.

“In a time of widespread political cynicism, disinformation, and spin, these guides provide a concise and credible way to compare candidate stands. Partners tell us that they help people get past both widespread misinformation and the myth that it’s not worth voting because candidates and political parties are all the same, all corrupt, all lying and spinning,” says Paul Loeb, guides.vote founder.

A team of veteran journalists creates the guides to provide a trusted source of information for voters to compare candidates’ positions on the issues including abortion, climate change, education, economy, gun laws, health care, immigration, LGBTQ rights, police, taxes and more. The guides help voters know what is at stake and why their voice matters.

These guides are unique in how they’re created, the information they provide, and the accessibility of their presentation. guide.vote’s interactive website provides resources in English and Spanish for Georgia voters.

“NAACP will provide these nonpartisan voter guides to our network of over two million members, volunteers, social media activists, and partners. NAACP is a trusted messenger in the communities we’re engaging. These guides compare candidate positions on key issues so voters know who is running for office to represent them and their communities. Carefully and transparently sourced, written by veteran journalists, they’re a resource that’s useful for everyone,” said Phaedra Jackson, National Campaigns Director, Campaigns, NAACP.

guides.vote has made the guides available as a public resource and is distributing them on college campuses, through civic partnerships, and on social media through Dec. 6. News outlets are encouraged to link to the Georgia runoff guides and share on social channels.

guides.vote produces nonpartisan voters guides drawing on votes and stands candidates have taken as elected officials as well as what they’ve said at debates, town halls and in media interviews. The guides have been created and distributed to students at community groups and hundreds of colleges since 2012. guides.vote is sponsored by Youth Service America.

