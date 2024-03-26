ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican state senators are making another attempt to impose a conservative stamp on the state’s public schools, passing a bill Tuesday that would ban transgender girls from playing high school sports with other girls, limit sex education and require a system for notifying parents of every item a child obtained in a school library.
