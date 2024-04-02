Georgia State will offer its MBA online starting fall 2024 The self-paced online MBA will also emphasize skills development and team-building, culminating in a case competition. An expanded career services team will increase student engagement with employers and alumni, facilitating stronger connections with business.

Atlanta, Georgia, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business will offer its flagship MBA as an online program beginning fall 2024.

Earlier this year (Jan. 18), Georgia State announced a redesigned and streamlined curriculum for its MBA, with total credit hours reduced from 54 to 42, and an increased focus on AI literacy, big data analysis, and cultivating emotional intelligence for productive team work.

“Offering our MBA online makes one of the region’s most robust part-time programs even more flexible and accessible for working professionals,” said Robinson College Dean Richard Phillips.

U.S. News & World Report ranks Robinson’s Flexible MBA 27th in the nation among all part-time MBA programs, and 17th among public university programs. Students choose either a business administration or a STEM-designated business analysis major and can further customize their studies by choosing from the broadest selection of electives and concentrations offered in Georgia. The Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University has the largest business school alumni group in the Southeast.

Learn more at https://robinson.gsu.edu/flexible-mba.

