Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business is Now Systemwide Home for the Georgia Fintech Academy

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

Fintech Academy students at the end of a presentation

Georgia Fintech Academy students recently presented anti-fraud recommendations to Toyota Financial Services

Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Georgia Fintech Academy, a collaboration between the state’s fintech industry and the University System of Georgia (USG), has transitioned to Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business. Robinson was selected as the Fintech Academy’s institutional home after an incubation period with the USG.

“This move positions the academy to make an even greater impact,” said Tommy Marshall, Georgia Fintech Academy executive director. “Being part of a world-class business school increases our ability to connect more directly with fintech partners and other university collaborators across Georgia.”

“This change ushers in the next evolution of the Georgia Fintech Academy, and University System students are the beneficiaries,” said Robinson Dean Richard Phillips. “The outlook for fintech talent in Georgia is phenomenal, and the college and the academy will each amplify the impact of the other.” 

The Georgia Fintech Academy enables students to obtain specialized educational experiences needed to enter the fintech sector regardless of where they live in the state or their institution of enrollment. The academy has educated more than 3,500 students since its 2018 establishment. Weekly student events and monthly career fairs have helped the program place approximately 850 students into fintech internships and full-time jobs since 2019. More than 30 fintech employers in Georgia engage with the academy through projects, speaking opportunities, career fairs, and podcast episode.

The Robinson College has played a leading role in the Fintech Academy since its inception, including curriculum development and teaching, career placement services, and providing academy offices on Georgia State’s downtown campus.

The academy will continue to serve students systemwide with credit courses, student events, and career placement support. Institutions and students will continue to access credit curriculum through eCampus, a service unit of USG that helps its institutions administer online degrees and credentials that address workplace needs. The Georgia Fintech Academy student population is 74 percent underrepresented groups and 34 percent women.

 Learn more at georgiafintechacademy.org. 

CONTACT: Jenifer Shockley
J. Mack Robinson College of Business
404-413-7078
jshockley@gsu.edu

