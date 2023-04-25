Atlanta, Georgia, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Flexible MBA offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business jumped 13 spots in the Best Graduate Schools rankings released today by U.S. News & World Report, rising from 40th to 27th overall and 17th among public university programs.

Four specialty programs are also ranked.

Computer information systems is 11th nationally and 7th among public university programs.

Real estate is 13th nationally and 6th among public university programs.

Data science & analytics is 38th nationally and 16th among public university programs.

Health administration is 52nd nationally and 30th among public university programs.

“We are pleased and proud of these U.S. News rankings, which are a reflection of the relevance and responsiveness of our programs for working professionals and the esteem of our peer institutions,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College.

U.S. News bases its part-time MBA rankings on six factors: Peer assessment score, part-time student ratio, part-time students total, GMAT/GRE scores, undergraduate GPA, and work experience. In all, 299 programs met the criteria and were evaluated.

Specialty rankings for computer information systems, real estate, and data science and analytics programs are based on ratings provided by business school deans and directors of AACSB-accredited MBA programs.

Respondents ranking peer healthcare management programs (the category in which Robinson’s health administration program is included) represented 91 health care management programs accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education. The accreditation body

supplied U.S. News with the names of all programs to survey

For more information, visit http://usnews.com.

CONTACT: Jenifer Shockley J. Mack Robinson College of Business 404-413-7078 jshockley@gsu.edu