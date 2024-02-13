Voters in a west Georgia state Senate district and a state House seat near Augusta are going to the polls Tuesday to choose replacements for lawmakers who resigned.

In state Senate District 30, Republican Mike Dugan stepped down to run for Congress. Republican candidates to replace him include former state Rep. Tim Bearden of Carrollton, real estate agent Renae Bell of Tallapoosa and consultant Robert “Bob” Smith. The lone Democrat is Ashley Kecskes Godwin of Carrollton. Th

[Read Full story at source]