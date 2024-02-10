Georgia lawmakers on Friday officially kicked off their investigation into allegations of misconduct by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the election interference case against former President Donald Trump.
Republican state Sen. Bill Cowsert opened a meeting of the state Senate Special Committee on investigations with a bombshell revelation that multiple whistleblowers from the Fulton County DA’s office have come forward to testify against
