Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Georgia Workers’ Compensation Law Firm Publishes Free Guide To Work-Related Back & Neck Injuries

Georgia Workers’ Compensation Law Firm Publishes Free Guide To Work-Related Back & Neck Injuries

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Atlanta work injury lawyers at Gerber & Holder answer common questions for injured workers

ATLANTA, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gerber & Holder Workers’ Compensation Attorneys, a leading Georgia law firm that serves injured workers in Atlanta, Athens, Columbus and throughout the state, has published a comprehensive guide for injured workers entitled “Work-Related Back & Neck Injury FAQ.”

Back injuries are the most common reason for lost days at work in the United States, apart from the common cold. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, back injuries account for nearly 1 in 5 (20 percent) of all workplace injuries and illnesses, affecting more than 1 million American workers.

“It’s important for workers starting a new job or returning to work after many months away to be careful about how they lift and treat their backs,” says Ben Gerber, cofounder of Gerber & Holder Law. “Workplace back injuries are some of the most common occupational hazards, and workers must safeguard themselves against injury or re-injury.”

In this new guide, Ben and his skilled legal team address some of the most frequently asked questions surrounding on-the-job back and neck injuries, including:

  • What happens if I hurt my back at work?
  • What causes back injuries at work?
  • How much money can I get for a back injury at work?
  • Can I be fired for having a bad back?
  • Can I sue if I hurt my back or neck at work?
  • Who’s liable for my job-related injury?

If you suffered a work-related injury, visit https://www.gerberholderlaw.com/work-injuries/back-injury/ for more information and advice on when to consult an attorney near you.

About Gerber & Holder Workers’ Compensation Attorneys
With over 50 years of combined experience in work injury cases, experienced Atlanta workers’ compensation attorneys Benjamin Gerber and Thomas Holder provide exceptional representation to injured workers suffering from back and neck injuries, catastrophic injuries, head and brain injuries and other common workplace accidents. They also advocate on behalf of workers everywhere through their involvement in the Workers’ Injury Law & Advocacy Group, The College of Workers’ Compensation Lawyers, the State Bar of Georgia and other organizations. Contact the firm at one of three office locations in Atlanta, Athens and Columbus Georgia.

Contact

Benjamin Gerber
Gerber & Holder Workers’ Compensation Attorneys
(678) 802-8650
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.