Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Georgie Zuppa Named Regional Sales Director

Georgie Zuppa Named Regional Sales Director

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Georgie Zuppa

Associa Regional Sales Director
Associa Regional Sales Director

DENVER, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, recently named Georgie Zuppa, AMS®, CMCA®, PCAM®, as regional sales director.

Mrs. Zuppa joined Associa in 2021 as a vice president of client success in Colorado, bringing with her more than 10 years of sales, management, and strategic partnership business development experience in the community management and commercial real estate industries. As the vice president of client success, she focused on client satisfaction and growth, company development, and sales activities. In her new role as a senior member of Associa’s sales leadership team, Mrs. Zuppa will be responsible for the development and performance of all sales activities in branches throughout the Western US, working toward maximum profitability and growth that aligns with Associa’s company vision and values.

“Associa is fortunate to have a producer of Georgie Zuppa’s caliber on our leadership team,” said Leslie Baldwin, AMS®, CMCA®, Associa vice president of sales. “She is a highly motivated team leader who understands how to develop and implement initiatives that consistently drive employee engagement and improve performance while maximizing property values and revenue growth.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

  • Georgie Zuppa 
CONTACT: Tom Womack
Associa
214-272-4107
tom.womack@associaonline.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.