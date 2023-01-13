[215 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Geotextile Fabric Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 6.55 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 12.04 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 6.3% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, TENAX Group, AGRU America, Global Synthetics, HUESKER Group, Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V., GSE Holdings, Inc., NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Officine Maccaferri S.p.A., Low and Bonar PLC, Propex Operating Company, LLC, TYPAR, Machina-TST, Gayatri Polymers & Geo-synthetics, and others. Geotextiles are a type of fabric that lets water pass through it, When they are mixed with soil, they can separate, filter, strengthen, protect, and drain water.

According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Geotextile Fabric Market By Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyester, And Other Materials), By Application (Road Construction And Pavement Repair, Erosion, Drainage, Railway Works, Agriculture, And Other Applications), By Product (Woven Fabric, Non-Woven, And Knitted), By Region- Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Geotextile Fabric Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 6.55 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 12.04 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Geotextile Fabric? How big is the Geotextile Fabric Industry?

Geotextile Fabric Report Coverage & Overview:

Report Overview:

Geotextiles are narrow & rigid membrane fabrics that are essentially used to fortify the quality of soil, helping in soil rehabilitation, providing protection from soil erosion, and hence mitigating or restraining further damage. Geotextiles are extensively used in the construction of roads, not only to fill the prevalent gaps between the roads but also to improve soil structure and further increase the lifespan of roads. Thus, geotextiles effectively help the earth’s soil during rainfall and strongly binds them together.

Global Geotextile Fabric Market: Growth Dynamics

The demand for the global geotextile market is expected to increase due to an increase in the number of roads and railway projects in various developing and developed countries across the globe. Thus, the need for improved road infrastructure, effective drainage systems, railway systems, national highways, bridges, constructions of buildings and skyscrapers, smart cities, and megacities in developing economies is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, rapid industrialization and the rise in urbanization over the last couple of years further contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing importance of water conservation procedures due to water scarcity in various parts of the globe, and effective initiatives taken by governments to restore forests and vegetation are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and the high initial price of geotextile fabrics can restrict the growth of the market to an extent, and hence act as a probable challenge for the market expansion over the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6.55 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 12.04 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.3% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, TENAX Group, AGRU America, Global Synthetics, HUESKER Group, Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V., GSE Holdings, Inc., NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Officine Maccaferri S.p.A., Low and Bonar PLC, Propex Operating Company, LLC, TYPAR, Machina-TST, Gayatri Polymers & Geo-synthetics Key Segment By Material, By Application, By Product, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Geotextile Fabric Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global geotextile fabric market is segmented based on material, product, application, and region.

Based on application, the market is segmented into road construction and pavement repair, erosion, drainage, railway works, agriculture, and other applications. The road construction and pavement repair segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding about 45% of the market share, and is further expected to grow at a promising compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.23% during the forecast period. There has been a remarkable increase in the number of investments from governments and banks in developing economies to rapidly improve road infrastructure for enhanced mobility and commuting for the citizens. For instance, the National Green Highway in India and the rise in road and building construction activities in China are expected to drive the growth of the segment in the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global geotextile fabric market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share, accounting for about 54% share of the revenue share in 2021, and is further expected to cite a promising compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period.

The global Geotextile Fabric market is segmented as follows:

The reason for the growth of this region is mainly due to the growing foreign investments in the industrial sector of numerous economies in the Asia-Pacific region such as Thailand, China, India, and Indonesia, which is projected to progressively impact the growth of the market in the region. Besides, during the course of the 13th Five-year Plan period of China, the country envisions include road and railway construction, water conservancy construction, environmental engineering construction, power investment and also rivers and lakes, sand control, ports, airports, garbage disposal, and other projects. Furthermore, projects of megacities and smart cities in India and China, along with robust infrastructure development are predicted to significantly boost the demand for geotextile fabric during the forecast period.

Europe has also undertaken significant investments in geotextiles as the prevalence of several riverbeds and waterbodies in this region has adversely resulted in the cases of encroachment of water and soil erosion into their landmasses. This could lead to serious issues as few of the water bodies on the continent flows through its majestic cities, and hence erosion of the shorelines of the rivers might lead to a colossal impact on the infrastructure around the region. Thus, an increase in the use of knitted geotextile to prevent corrosion in Europe shows a promising growth rate and is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Browse the full “Geotextile Fabric Market By Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyester, And Other Materials), By Application (Road Construction And Pavement Repair, Erosion, Drainage, Railway Works, Agriculture, And Other Applications), By Product (Woven Fabric, Non-Woven, And Knitted), By Region- Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/geotextile-fabric-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Geotextile Fabric market include –

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

TENAX Group

AGRU America

Global Synthetics

HUESKER Group

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

GSE Holdings Inc.

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

Low and Bonar PLC

Propex Operating Company LLC

TYPAR

Machina-TST

Gayatri Polymers & Geo-syntheticsKey

Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Geotextile Fabric market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.3% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Geotextile Fabric market size was valued at around US$ 6.55 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12.04 billion by 2028.

Geotextiles are made of plastic materials, most popularly being polyester or polypropylene, apart from polyamide (nylon), polyvinylidene chloride, polyethylene, and fiberglass that are widely used in roadway substrates for making coastal protection structures, earth dikes, and also road and railway embankments in order to effectively meet various requirements of cost and resistance for the intended applications.

Based on material, the polypropylene segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Based on application, the road construction and pavement repair segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021 and is further expected to drive the growth of the geotextile fabric market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Geotextile Fabric industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Geotextile Fabric Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Geotextile Fabric Industry?

What segments does the Geotextile Fabric Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Geotextile Fabric Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Material, By Application, By Product, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In July 2019, HUESKAR, Inc., a dominant geotextile company, announced the launch of the world’s first geogrid called ecoLine which is completely made from 100% recycled PET.

In March 2020, Pharmaworks, a maker of blister packaging technology for the consumer products, pharmaceutical, and contract packaging industries, was acquired by ProMach, a provider of packaging machinery solutions. The goal of this endeavor is to increase the number of blister packaging applications and ProMach’s product line.

