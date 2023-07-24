THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SPYR, INC. (OTC: SPYR), a diversified technology company developing products leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) for consumer use and large-scale applications and industries, is pleased to announce the continued development of its revolutionary GeoTraq Micro-Tracker™ Modem (www.geotraq.com). GeoTraq, a leading provider of cutting-edge tracking solutions and wholly owned subsidiary of SPYR (Ticker: SPYR), is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary location tracking technology, setting a new benchmark in asset tracking and surpassing traditional methods. This ground-breaking solution empowers businesses with unmatched precision and global connectivity, revolutionizing how assets are monitored and managed across various industries.

GeoTraq’s location tracking technology leverages the power of the Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced cellular networks to provide real-time, precise, and reliable location data for a diverse range of assets, from vehicles and equipment to merchandise and more. By offering a seamless global connectivity experience, GeoTraq eliminates the limitations that have hampered traditional tracking solutions.

Key advantages of GeoTraq’s location tracking technology over traditional tracking methods include:

Unparalleled Precision: GeoTraq’s technology delivers real-time, pinpoint location data with unprecedented accuracy. Traditional tracking methods often struggle with accuracy, leading to imprecise asset location information.

Global Connectivity: GeoTraq operates seamlessly on cellular networks worldwide, offering comprehensive coverage even in remote areas. In contrast, some traditional tracking methods rely on limited-range technologies, hindering asset monitoring in certain regions.

Real-Time Insights: With GeoTraq, businesses can access up-to-date location information instantly, enabling informed decision-making and timely responses. Many traditional tracking methods have delayed reporting, impeding proactive asset management.

Easy Integration: GeoTraq’s compact and lightweight trackers are designed for easy installation and seamless integration into existing systems, minimizing disruption and installation costs. Some traditional tracking solutions may require extensive setup and configuration.

Extended Battery Life: GeoTraq’s trackers feature optimized power management, ensuring prolonged battery life for continuous asset tracking without frequent recharging. In contrast, certain traditional tracking technologies may drain batteries quickly, necessitating frequent replacements.

Tim Matula, CEO of GeoTraq, stated, “Our location tracking technology represents a significant leap forward in asset tracking capabilities. GeoTraq is committed to providing businesses with a powerful solution that surpasses the limitations of traditional tracking methods. By empowering organizations to monitor their assets with precision and ease, we enable them to optimize operations, streamline processes, and enhance customer experiences.”

GeoTraq’s revolutionary location tracking technology is poised to transform industries such as logistics, transportation, supply chain management, healthcare, and asset management. From optimizing delivery routes to ensuring efficient inventory management, businesses can leverage GeoTraq’s solution to unlock new growth opportunities and gain a competitive edge in the evolving market.

For more information about GeoTraq and its innovative location tracking technology, please visit www.geotraq.com or contact media@geotraq.com.

About GeoTraq:

About GeoTraq

GeoTraq is a Mobile IoT module manufacturer and connectivity provider. GeoTraq offers asset tracking and remote monitoring through Mobile IoT modules with global connectivity. GeoTraq Mobile IoT modules report location data with the ability to measure variables from external sensors, such as temperature, flow, pressure, humidity, motion, acceleration and more. The modules transmit data for scheduled reports or trigger-based event alerts. GeoTraq technology is designed to streamline business processes and increase operational efficiency to drive ROI and solve real business challenges. Visit GeoTraq online at www.GeoTraq.com.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company focused on IoT, or the Internet of Things. Through its GeoTraq business, SPYR develops and manufactures fully self-contained, ultra-small Mobile mobile IoT (Internet of Things) modules: Tracker-M modules for asset tracking and location-based services, and Sensor-M modules used for remote monitoring. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Company Contact Info:

SPYR Inc.

6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste 230 #331

The Woodlands, TX 77382

Email: tmatula@spyr.com

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC.

Email: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

(321)-206-6682