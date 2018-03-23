Breaking News
Home / Top News / GeoVax Reports 2017 Year-End Financial Results

GeoVax Reports 2017 Year-End Financial Results

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

ATLANTA, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GeoVax Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:GOVX), a biotechnology company developing innovative human vaccines using its novel platform technology, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017.

GeoVax reported grant and collaboration revenues of $1.1 million for 2017, as compared to $0.8 million in 2016. Research and development (R&D) expenses were $2.0 million in 2017, compared with $2.0 million in 2016. General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $1.2 million in 2017, compared to $2.1 million in 2016.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2017 of $2.2 million, or $0.03 per share, based on 68.6 million weighted average shares outstanding. For the year ended December 31, 2016, the Company reported a loss of $3.3 million, or $0.08 per share, based on 41.5 million weighted average shares outstanding.

Robert McNally, PhD, President and CEO, commented, “During the past year, GeoVax made solid progress with its HIV human clinical program, built on its proof-of-concept in animal models for HIV, Zika, Ebola and Lassa vaccines, expanded its infectious disease targets to chronic hepatitis B (therapeutic) and malaria, while simultaneously showing promising results in solid tumor immuno-oncology models. I look forward to soon providing our shareholders and other interested parties with a more detailed update on our various development programs.”

Summarized financial information is attached. Further information concerning the Company’s financial position and results of operations are included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases using its Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) vaccine platform. The Company’s development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against HIV, Zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa), and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers. GeoVax’s vaccine platform supports in vivo production of non-infectious VLPs from the cells of the very person receiving the vaccine, mimicking a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. For more information, visit www.geovax.com.

Contact:
Robert T. McNally, Ph.D.
GeoVax Labs, Inc.
[email protected]
678-384-7220

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

 
GEOVAX LABS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Information
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
               
          Year Ended
          December 31,
            2017 2016
Grant and collaboration revenue       $   1,075   $     828  
               
Operating expenses:          
  Research and development         2,017     1,971  
  General and administrative         1,232     2,131  
              3,249     4,102  
  Loss from operations         (2,174 )   (3,274 )
  Interest income         4     2  
               
Net loss       $ (2,170 ) $   (3,272 )
               
Net loss per common share       $     (0.03 ) $     (0.08 )
           
Weighted average shares outstanding           68,606       41,517  
                   

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Information
(amounts in thousands)
          December 31,
          2017 2016
Assets:            
  Cash and cash equivalents       $   313   $   454
  Other current assets         135     90
  Total current assets           448       544
               
  Property, net         31     55
  Other assets         11     11
  Total assets       $   490   $   610
               
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity          
  Current liabilities       $   811   $   370
  Stockholders’ equity (deficiency)         (321 )   240
  Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $   490   $   610
             
  Common Shares Outstanding           106,737       55,235
                   

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.