JASPER, Ind., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) reported first quarter 2024 earnings of $19.0 million, or $0.64 per share, compared to earnings of $21.5 million, or $0.73 per share, for fourth quarter 2023, and earnings of $20.8 million, or $0.71 per share, for first quarter 2023.

First quarter 2024 operating performance was highlighted by strong linked quarter commercial real estate and retail organic loan growth, linked quarter non-public fund deposit growth, strong credit metrics, controlled operating expenses, and a solid level of diversified non-interest income. However, from an earnings perspective, these increases were more than offset by lower net interest income as a result of modest net interest margin compression driven by higher deposit costs.

The net interest margin declined from 3.43% to 3.35%, or 8 basis points, during the first quarter of 2024 on a linked quarter basis as the funding cost increase of 12 basis points outpaced the earning asset yield increase of 4 basis points. The rise in the cost of funds in the first quarter of 2024 was driven by the continued competitive deposit pricing in the marketplace, and the ongoing re-mixing of the Company’s deposit composition as customers continued to move into time deposit accounts seeking higher yields.

First quarter 2024 deposits declined approximately $33.6 million, or 3%, on an annualized linked quarter basis compared to year-end 2023 driven by a delayed seasonal outflow of public fund deposits into first quarter 2024. Non-public funds however continued to grow positively on a linked quarter basis. The overall core deposit base remains diverse with stable and manageable exposure to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of approximately 21% and non-interest bearing demand accounts remaining stable at 28% of total deposits

During the first quarter of 2024 loans remained stable and diversified with commercial real estate and retail organic loan growth helping to offset the larger seasonal reductions in utilization of agricultural lines of credit and ongoing reduced utilization in commercial and industrial lines. Credit quality remained strong as non-performing assets were 0.16% of period end assets and non-performing loans totaled 0.25% of period end loans.

Non-interest income for the first quarter 2024 was driven by an increase in wealth management fees attributable to the ongoing growth and gathering of assets under management. Insurance revenues also contributed in a meaningful way driven by seasonal contingency income as well as improved commercial lines revenue. Linked quarter interchange fee income was lower as fourth quarter 2023 usage was seasonally up from the holidays and first quarter 2024 usage was seasonally down due to tax refunds.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share, which will be payable on May 20, 2024 to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2024. As previously reported, this dividend rate represents an 8% increase over the rate in effect during 2023.

D. Neil Dauby, German American’s Chairman & CEO stated, “Our Company delivered solid first quarter results to kick off the 2024 year while maintaining strong capital levels and a solid liquidity position. During the quarter, we continued to add key talent to our team in both customer facing and operational areas. We continued to invest in new digital platforms/systems to improve customer experience, drive customer acquisition/retention and drive future revenues. Our talented team of “relationship driven, value added” professionals, innovative technology and continuous improvement mindset will position us well for continued growth across our footprint.”

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets for the Company totaled $6.112 billion at March 31, 2024, representing a decline of $40.3 million compared with December 31, 2023 and an increase of $115.0 million compared with March 31, 2023. The modest decline in total assets at March 31, 2024 compared with year-end 2023 was largely related to a decline in the securities portfolio while the increase in total assets at March 31, 2024 compared to March 31, 2023 was largely attributable to an increase in total loans, partially offset by a decline in the securities portfolio.

Securities available for sale declined $57.6 million as of March 31, 2024 compared with December 31, 2023 and declined $131.0 million compared with March 31, 2023. The decline at March 31, 2024 in the available for sale securities portfolio compared with year-end 2023 and the end of the first quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of the Company’s utilization of cash flows from the securities portfolio to fund loan growth and other balance sheet funding needs. Current projections indicate approximately $190.0 million in principal and interest cash flows from the portfolio over the next twelve months with rates unchanged.

Total loans remained relatively stable at March 31, 2024 compared with year-end 2023, increasing by $1.0 million, while total loans increased $206.1 million, or 6%, compared with March 31, 2023. The modest increase during the first quarter of 2024 compared with year-end 2023 was largely attributable to increased commercial real estate loans and retail loans, partially offset by lower seasonal line utilization for agricultural loans and lower line utilization for commercial and industrial loans. Commercial real estate loans increased $27.0 million, or 5% on an annualized basis, while retail loans grew $12.5 million, or 6% on an annualized basis. Partially offsetting these increases was a decline in agricultural loans of $23.1 million, or 22% on an annualized basis, and a decline in commercial and industrial loans of $15.4 million, or 9% on an annualized basis, as line of credit utilization declined in both of these segments.

The composition of the loan portfolio has remained relatively stable and diversified over the past several years, including 2024. The portfolio is most heavily concentrated in commercial real estate loans at 54% of the portfolio, followed by commercial and industrial loans at 16% of the portfolio, and agricultural loans at 10% of the portfolio. The Company’s commercial lending is extended to various industries, including multi-family housing and lodging, agribusiness and manufacturing, as well as health care, wholesale, and retail services. The Company’s commercial real estate portfolio has limited exposure to office real estate, with office exposure totaling approximately 4% of the total loan portfolio.

End of Period Loan Balances 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 (dollars in thousands) Commercial & Industrial Loans $ 646,162 $ 661,529 $ 667,306 Commercial Real Estate Loans 2,148,808 2,121,835 2,000,237 Agricultural Loans 400,733 423,803 378,587 Consumer Loans 421,980 407,889 376,398 Residential Mortgage Loans 361,236 362,844 350,338 $ 3,978,919 $ 3,977,900 $ 3,772,866

The Company’s allowance for credit losses totaled $43.8 million at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and totaled $44.3 million at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.10% of period-end loans at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and represented 1.18% of period-end loans at March 31, 2023.

Non-performing assets totaled $10.0 million at March 31, 2024, $9.2 million at December 31, 2023 and $14.6 million at March 31, 2023. Non-performing assets represented 0.16% of total assets at March 31, 2024, 0.15% at December 31, 2023 and 0.24% at March 31, 2023. Non-performing loans represented 0.25% of total loans at March 31, 2024, 0.23% at December 31, 2023 and 0.39% at March 31, 2023.

Non-performing Assets (dollars in thousands) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Non-Accrual Loans $ 9,898 $ 9,136 $ 13,495 Past Due Loans (90 days or more) 85 55 1,098 Total Non-Performing Loans 9,983 9,191 14,593 Other Real Estate — — — Total Non-Performing Assets $ 9,983 $ 9,191 $ 14,593

March 31, 2024 total deposits declined $33.6 million, or 3% on an annualized basis, compared to year-end 2023 and increased $64.5 million, or 1%, compared with March 31, 2023. The decline at March 31, 2024 compared to year-end 2023 was largely attributable to seasonal outflows of public entity funds. The Company has continued to see customer movement from both interest bearing and non-interest bearing transactional accounts to time deposits due primarily to a higher interest rate environment. Non-interest bearing deposits have remained relatively stable as a percent of total deposits with both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 non-interest deposits totaling 28% of total deposits compared with 31% at March 31, 2023.

End of Period Deposit Balances 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 (dollars in thousands) Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 1,463,933 $ 1,493,160 $ 1,601,206 IB Demand, Savings, and MMDA Accounts 2,918,459 2,992,761 3,039,393 Time Deposits < $100,000 328,804 289,077 245,104 Time Deposits > $100,000 508,151 477,965 269,192 $ 5,219,347 $ 5,252,963 $ 5,154,895

At March 31, 2024, the capital levels for the Company and its subsidiary bank, German American Bank (the “Bank”), remained well in excess of the minimum amounts needed for capital adequacy purposes and the Bank’s capital levels met the necessary requirements to be considered well-capitalized.

3/31/2024

Ratio 12/31/2023

Ratio 3/31/2023

Ratio Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) Consolidated 16.57 % 16.50 % 15.89 % Bank 14.53 % 14.76 % 14.37 % Tier 1 (Core) Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) Consolidated 14.97 % 14.97 % 14.32 % Bank 13.73 % 14.04 % 13.63 % Common Tier 1 (CET 1) Capital Ratio

(to Risk Weighted Assets) Consolidated 14.27 % 14.26 % 13.60 % Bank 13.73 % 14.04 % 13.63 % Tier 1 Capital (to Average Assets) Consolidated 12.01 % 11.75 % 11.08 % Bank 11.02 % 11.03 % 10.55 %



Results of Operations Highlights – Quarter ended March 31, 2024

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 totaled $19,022,000, or $0.64 per share, a decline of 12% on a per share basis, compared with the fourth quarter 2023 net income of $21,507,000, or $0.73 per share, and a decline of 10% on a per share basis compared with the first quarter 2023 net income of $20,807,000, or $0.71 per share.

Summary Average Balance Sheet (Tax-equivalent basis / dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Principal Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Principal Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Principal Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Assets Federal Funds Sold and Other Short-term Investments $ 22,903 $ 299 5.25 % $ 36,927 $ 473 5.09 % $ 46,729 $ 345 2.99 % Securities 1,595,700 11,537 2.89 % 1,527,306 11,903 3.12 % 1,729,189 12,595 2.91 % Loans and Leases 3,972,232 58,067 5.88 % 3,921,967 56,257 5.69 % 3,773,789 49,245 5.29 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 5,590,835 $ 69,903 5.02 % $ 5,486,200 $ 68,633 4.98 % $ 5,549,707 $ 62,185 4.53 % Liabilities Demand Deposit Accounts $ 1,426,239 $ 1,507,780 $ 1,636,133 IB Demand, Savings, and MMDA Accounts $ 2,969,755 $ 12,823 1.74 % $ 3,010,984 $ 12,433 1.64 % $ 3,119,979 $ 7,414 0.96 % Time Deposits 806,976 8,166 4.07 % 709,534 6,577 3.68 % 451,644 1,557 1.40 % FHLB Advances and Other Borrowings 196,348 2,275 4.66 % 202,555 2,394 4.69 % 244,645 2,509 4.16 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 3,973,079 $ 23,264 2.36 % $ 3,923,073 $ 21,404 2.16 % $ 3,816,268 $ 11,480 1.22 % Cost of Funds 1.67 % 1.55 % 0.84 % Net Interest Income $ 46,639 $ 47,229 $ 50,705 Net Interest Margin 3.35 % 3.43 % 3.69 %

During the first quarter of 2024, net interest income, on a non tax-equivalent basis, totaled $44,994,000, a decline of $613,000, or 1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 net interest income of $45,607,000 and a decline of $4,015,000, or 8%, compared to the first quarter of 2023 net interest income of $49,009,000.

The decline in net interest income during the first quarter of 2024 compared with both the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a decline in the Company’s net interest margin. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was 3.35% compared with 3.43% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.69% in the first quarter of 2023. The decline in the net interest margin during the first quarter of 2024 compared with both the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023 was largely driven by an increase in the cost of funds. The cost of funds continued to accelerate higher in the first quarter of 2024 due to highly competitive deposit pricing in the marketplace, customers actively looking for yield opportunities within and outside the banking industry and a continued shift in the Company’s deposit composition to a higher level of time deposits.

The Company’s net interest margin and net interest income have been impacted by accretion of loan discounts on acquired loans. Accretion of discounts on acquired loans totaled $360,000 during the first quarter of 2024, $280,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023 and $530,000 during the first quarter of 2023. Accretion of loan discounts on acquired loans contributed approximately 3 basis points to the net interest margin in the first quarter of 2024, 2 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 4 basis points in the first quarter of 2023.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $900,000 compared with no provision in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a provision for credit losses of $1,100,000 during the first quarter of 2023. The lack of a provision in the fourth quarter of 2023 was largely related to the resolution, during the fourth quarter of 2023, of a single commercial borrowing relationship with minimal loss recognition for which the Company had established a significant reserve in previous periods.

Net charge-offs totaled $911,000, or 9 basis points on an annualized basis, of average loans outstanding during the first quarter of 2024 compared with $881,000, or 9 basis points on an annualized basis, of average loans during the fourth quarter of 2023 and compared with $953,000, or 10 basis points, of average loans during the first quarter of 2023.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, non-interest income totaled $15,822,000, an increase of $228,000 or 1%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of $855,000, or 6%, compared with the first quarter of 2023.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Non-interest Income 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 (dollars in thousands) Wealth Management Fees $ 3,366 $ 3,198 $ 2,644 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 2,902 2,885 2,788 Insurance Revenues 2,878 2,266 3,135 Company Owned Life Insurance 441 455 401 Interchange Fee Income 4,087 4,371 4,199 Other Operating Income 1,362 1,887 1,211 Subtotal 15,036 15,062 14,378 Net Gains on Sales of Loans 751 532 587 Net Gains on Securities 35 — 2 Total Non-interest Income $ 15,822 $ 15,594 $ 14,967

Wealth management fees increased $168,000, or 5%, during the first quarter of 2024 compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 and increased $722,000, or 27%, compared with the first quarter of 2023. The increase during the first quarter of 2024 was largely attributable to increased assets under management within the Company’s wealth management group as compared with both the fourth quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2023.

Insurance revenues increased $612,000, or 27%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 and declined $257,000, or 8%, compared with the first quarter of 2023. The increase during the first quarter of 2024 compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily related to contingency revenue and to an increase in commercial lines insurance revenues. The decline during the first quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2023 was related to a decline in contingency revenue, partially mitigated by increased commercial lines revenue. Contingency revenue during the first quarter of 2024 totaled $391,000 compared with no contingency revenue during the fourth quarter of 2023 and $945,000 during the first quarter of 2023. Contingency revenue is reflective of claims and loss experience with insurance carriers that the Company represents through its property and casualty insurance agency. Typically, the majority of contingency revenue is recognized during the first quarter of the year.

Interchange fee income declined $284,000, or 7%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 and declined $112,000, or 3%, compared with the first quarter of 2023. The decline in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 was largely related to a seasonally lower level of customer transaction volume.

Other operating income declined $525,000, or 28%, during the first quarter of 2024 compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 and increased $151,000, or 12%, compared with the first quarter of 2023. The decline during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to the gain on sale of real estate related to the consolidation of various branch office facilities during the fourth quarter of 2023, partially mitigated by improved fees and fair value adjustments associated with interest rate swap transactions with loan customers. The increase during the first quarter of 2024 compared with the same period of the prior year was related to a higher level of fees associated with interest rate swap transactions with loan customers.

Net gains on sales of loans increased $219,000, or 41%, during the first quarter of 2024 compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 and increased $164,000, or 28%, compared with the first quarter of 2023. The increase during the first quarter of 2024 compared with both the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023 was largely related to improved pricing levels on loans sold and fair value adjustments on commitments to sell loans. Loan sales totaled $24.0 million during the first quarter of 2024 compared with $27.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 and $23.4 million during the first quarter of 2023.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, non-interest expense totaled $36,738,000, an increase of $1,004,000, or 3%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2023, and a decline of $878,000, or 2%, compared with the first quarter of 2023.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Non-interest Expense 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 (dollars in thousands) Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 21,178 $ 20,948 $ 21,846 Occupancy, Furniture and Equipment Expense 3,804 3,513 3,820 FDIC Premiums 729 701 741 Data Processing Fees 2,811 2,835 2,755 Professional Fees 1,595 1,170 1,562 Advertising and Promotion 1,138 1,151 1,167 Intangible Amortization 578 636 785 Other Operating Expenses 4,905 4,780 4,940 Total Non-interest Expense $ 36,738 $ 35,734 $ 37,616

Salaries and benefits increased $230,000, or 1%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 and declined $668,000, or 3%, compared with the first quarter of 2023. The decline in salaries and benefits during the first quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a lower level of full-time equivalent employees and lower incentive compensation.

Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense increased $291,000, or 8%, during the first quarter of 2024 compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 and declined $16,000, or less than 1%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase during the first quarter of 2024 compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 was largely due to seasonal maintenance activities.

Professional fees increased $425,000, or 36%, in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 and increased $33,000, or 2%, compared with the first quarter of 2023. The increase during the first quarter of 2024 compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to the costs associated with services related to the Company’s year-end financial reporting processes and annual meeting preparations, and costs associated with certain talent recruiting engagements.

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and Due from Banks $ 52,839 $ 78,805 $ 70,506 Short-term Investments 71,131 37,025 10,289 Investment Securities 1,539,623 1,597,185 1,670,609 Loans Held-for-Sale 10,325 5,226 6,011 Loans, Net of Unearned Income 3,971,910 3,971,082 3,768,872 Allowance for Credit Losses (43,754 ) (43,765 ) (44,315 ) Net Loans 3,928,156 3,927,317 3,724,557 Stock in FHLB and Other Restricted Stock 14,630 14,687 14,957 Premises and Equipment 106,030 106,776 112,225 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets 186,022 186,664 188,929 Other Assets 203,173 198,513 198,836 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,111,929 $ 6,152,198 $ 5,996,919 LIABILITIES Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 1,463,933 $ 1,493,160 $ 1,601,206 Interest-bearing Demand, Savings, and Money Market Accounts 2,918,459 2,992,761 3,039,393 Time Deposits 836,955 767,042 514,296 Total Deposits 5,219,347 5,252,963 5,154,895 Borrowings 191,810 193,937 191,052 Other Liabilities 45,518 41,740 45,641 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,456,675 5,488,640 5,391,588 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common Stock and Surplus 419,520 418,996 417,203 Retained Earnings 472,689 461,622 418,620 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (236,955 ) (217,060 ) (230,492 ) SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 655,254 663,558 605,331 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 6,111,929 $ 6,152,198 $ 5,996,919 END OF PERIOD SHARES OUTSTANDING 29,669,019 29,584,709 29,573,439 TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE (1) $ 15.82 $ 16.12 $ 14.08 (1) Tangible Book Value per Share is defined as Total Shareholders’ Equity less Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets divided by End of Period Shares Outstanding.

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 INTEREST INCOME Interest and Fees on Loans $ 57,826 $ 56,058 $ 49,061 Interest on Short-term Investments 299 473 345 Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities 10,133 10,480 11,083 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 68,258 67,011 60,489 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on Deposits 20,989 19,010 8,971 Interest on Borrowings 2,275 2,394 2,509 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 23,264 21,404 11,480 NET INTEREST INCOME 44,994 45,607 49,009 Provision for Credit Losses 900 — 1,100 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 44,094 45,607 47,909 NON-INTEREST INCOME Net Gain on Sales of Loans 751 532 587 Net Gain on Securities 35 — 2 Other Non-interest Income 15,036 15,062 14,378 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 15,822 15,594 14,967 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and Benefits 21,178 20,948 21,846 Other Non-interest Expenses 15,560 14,786 15,770 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 36,738 35,734 37,616 Income before Income Taxes 23,178 25,467 25,260 Income Tax Expense 4,156 3,960 4,453 NET INCOME $ 19,022 $ 21,507 $ 20,807 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.64 $ 0.73 $ 0.71 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.64 $ 0.73 $ 0.71 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 29,599,491 29,575,398 29,507,446 DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 29,599,491 29,575,398 29,507,446

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 EARNINGS PERFORMANCE RATIOS Annualized Return on Average Assets 1.25 % 1.43 % 1.37 % Annualized Return on Average Equity 11.58 % 15.45 % 14.39 % Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity (1) 16.17 % 23.26 % 21.38 % Net Interest Margin 3.35 % 3.43 % 3.69 % Efficiency Ratio (2) 57.92 % 55.87 % 56.08 % Net Overhead Expense to Average Earning Assets (3) 1.50 % 1.47 % 1.63 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.10 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period End Loans 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.18 % Non-performing Assets to Period End Assets 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.24 % Non-performing Loans to Period End Loans 0.25 % 0.23 % 0.39 % Loans 30-89 Days Past Due to Period End Loans 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.27 % SELECTED BALANCE SHEET & OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Average Assets $ 6,102,370 $ 6,036,242 $ 6,078,126 Average Earning Assets $ 5,590,835 $ 5,486,200 $ 5,549,707 Average Total Loans $ 3,972,232 $ 3,921,967 $ 3,773,789 Average Demand Deposits $ 1,426,239 $ 1,507,780 $ 1,636,133 Average Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 3,973,079 $ 3,923,073 $ 3,816,268 Average Equity $ 656,781 $ 556,914 $ 578,562 Period End Non-performing Assets (4) $ 9,983 $ 9,191 $ 14,593 Period End Non-performing Loans (5) $ 9,983 $ 9,191 $ 14,593 Period End Loans 30-89 Days Past Due (6) $ 11,485 $ 13,208 $ 10,360 Tax Equivalent Net Interest Income $ 46,639 $ 47,229 $ 50,705 Net Charge-offs during Period $ 911 $ 881 $ 953

(1) Average Tangible Equity is defined as Average Equity less Average Goodwill and Other Intangibles. (2) Efficiency Ratio is defined as Non-interest Expense less Intangible Amortization divided by the sum of Net Interest Income, on a tax equivalent basis, and Non-interest Income less Net Gain on Securities. (3) Net Overhead Expense is defined as Total Non-interest Expense less Total Non-interest Income. (4) Non-performing assets are defined as Non-accrual Loans, Loans Past Due 90 days or more, and Other Real Estate Owned. (5) Non-performing loans are defined as Non-accrual Loans and Loans Past Due 90 days or more. (6) Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing.

