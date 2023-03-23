JASPER, Ind., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) has earned the #19 ranking out of 196 community banks in the nation on the S&P Global Market Intelligence annual ranking of 2022’s best-performing community banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion. German American was the only bank serving Indiana or Kentucky listed within the top 20 rankings.

“It’s a great honor to be ranked in the top 20 of community banks in the nation by S&P Global, and the only bank serving Indiana or Kentucky listed as a top 20 bank,” said Neil Dauby, President and CEO. “With the current volatility in the banking sector, we hope our shareholders, customers, employees and our communities find this welcome news as the ranking speaks to the strength and resilience of our organization. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire German American team, and we are very proud to receive it.”

About German American

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 77 banking offices in 20 southern Indiana counties and 14 counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

For additional information, contact:

D. Neil Dauby, President and Chief Executive Officer

Bradley M Rust, Sr. EVP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

(812) 482-1314