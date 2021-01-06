Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / German American Implements Previously Announced Management Succession Plan Realignment

German American Implements Previously Announced Management Succession Plan Realignment

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

JASPER, Ind., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) has moved forward with the implementation of its previously announced management succession plan. German American Chairman & CEO, Mark A. Schroeder, announced that, in connection with the planned retirement of Executive Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing as of April 1, 2021, the Board of Directors has named the following individuals to the Corporation’s Senior Management Group effective January 1, 2021.

Named Executive Officers
Mark A. Schroeder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Clay W. Ewing, Executive Vice Chairman
D. Neil Dauby, President, Chief Operating Officer and Secretary
Bradley M. Rust, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Randall L. Braun, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer
Keith A. Leinenbach, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer
 
Senior Bank Officers
Jane A. Balsmeyer, Senior Vice President, Marketing
Clay M. Barrett, Senior Vice President, Technology and Operations
Edward J. Erickson, Senior Vice President, Mortgage Services
Brock C. Goggins, Senior Vice President, Retail Banking
Sarah E. Howard, Senior Vice President, Finance
Amy D. Jackson, Senior Vice President, Administrative Development and Strategic Planning
Vicki L. Schuler, Senior Vice President, Controller
Brent A. Sternberg, Senior Vice President, Wealth Management
 
Senior Divisional Officers
Michael F. Beckwith, Kentucky Division President
C. Adrian Brown, Indiana East Division President
John T. Lamb, Indiana West Division President

About German American

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 73 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and eight counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

For additional information, contact:
Mark A Schroeder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of German American Bancorp, Inc.
 (812) 482-1314

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.