German coalition talks break down after FDP pulls out

BERLIN (Reuters) – Talks among four German parties seeking to form a coalition government after an election that weakened Chancellor Angela Merkel broke down on Sunday after the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) pulled out, citing irreconcilable differences.
