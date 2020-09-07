German Enterprises Adopt the IoT for Industrial Manufacturing

ISG Provider Lens™ report sees quick expansion of the IoT in Germany, even as the COVID-19 pandemic slows access to devices

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enterprises in Germany are embracing the Internet of Things (IoT) in the industrial manufacturing sector, and the number of connected devices in the country is growing rapidly, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ IoT – Services and Platforms Report for Germany finds IoT providers are offering deep manufacturing and sector expertise to Germany’s industrial manufacturers.

“IoT service providers working with industrial manufacturing companies in Germany have a strong focus on the overall product development and production lifecycle,” said Christian Decker, partner and Smart Manufacturing lead for ISG in EMEA. “These providers offer expertise on product design, manufacturing and factory floor optimization, storage, logistics, maintenance services and other key areas of the value chain.”

The report finds that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most companies in Germany have canceled IT-related projects that do not have a direct and measurable impact on revenue streams, although it’s unclear whether companies are delaying IoT projects. Delivery of IoT devices from China has come to a halt, however, and caused a shortage in a market that was growing rapidly.

Meanwhile, IoT solutions in Germany are becoming more complex, especially for predictive maintenance and resource management, the report says. These solutions require deep technical and organizational expertise and extended data analytics to deliver increased productivity, greater optimization of resources and reduced operating costs.

In addition, security requirements for IoT solutions are coming to the forefront because IoT data has an extensive impact on business processes, product development and factory operations, the report adds. Problems of inadequate standards, security lapses and changing network infrastructures are obstacles to the expansion of the IoT in Germany.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ IoT – Services and Platforms Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 41 providers across six quadrants: Consulting and Integration, Managed Services, Connected Vehicles, Manufacturing, Smart Buildings and IoT Platforms.

The report names Capgemini and Deutsche Telekom (TSI) as leaders in all six quadrants and Bosch.IO, IBM and Siemens as leaders in five. Accenture, Atos and Cognizant are named leaders in four quadrants, and Device Insight and HCL are named leaders in two. AWS, DXC Technology, Microsoft, PTC, Software AG and Vodafone are all named leaders in one quadrant.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

Starting this year, each ISG Provider Lens™ study will include a Global Summary to help enterprise subscribers better understand provider capabilities across all geographic markets covered by that study. All ISG Provider Lens™ reports also will now include an Enterprise Context feature to help executives quickly identify key insights related to their roles and responsibilities.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

