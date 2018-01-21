German SPD votes for coalition talks with Merkel

BONN (Reuters) – Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) voted on Sunday to begin formal coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, moving Europe’s economic powerhouse one step closer to a stable government after months of political deadlock.
