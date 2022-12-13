Rise in prevalence of cancer across the world bolsters demand for germanium-68/gallium-68 generators

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – According to a market report by TMR, the global germanium-68/gallium-68 generators industry is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in adoption of radioisotopes in nuclear medicine is likely to propel market demand in the next few years. Gallium-68 can be produced without a cyclotron. This makes its production easier for companies that have smaller facilities and do not own an on-site cyclotron. Furthermore, rise in adoption of radionuclides with shorter half-life in medical facilities across the world is bolstering market development.

Usage of gallium-68 compounds in PET image scanners aids in enhancing the repeat imaging ability and improves the dosimetry. Modern systems, such as PET/CT, are most frequently used for the diagnosis and treatment of various chronic ailments, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer. Radioisotopes offered by players in the global germanium-68/ gallium-68 generators market are also used to produce radioactive therapeutic drug solutions for treating gastrointestinal, neurological, cardiovascular, and endocrine disorders.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85249<ype=S

Germanium-68/ Gallium-68 Generators Market – Key Findings of Report

Increase in Prevalence of Cancer Propels Market Growth: Leading players in the market are offering products and solutions that are used to diagnose and treat various types of cancer. These are used in PET and PET/CT scans. Increase in prevalence of cancer, including prostate and lung is augmenting market expansion. According to a recent study by the American Cancer Society, 1,918,030 cases of cancer are anticipated to be recorded in the U.S. alone in 2022. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of prostate cancer, which is the fifth leading cause of death among men, and the second most frequently diagnosed type of cancer, is expected to drive market demand in the next decade.

Germanium-68/ Gallium-68 Generators Market – Growth Drivers

Increase in preference for PET and PET/CT systems for diagnosis and treatment of cancer is propelling market growth

Rise in prevalence of prostate cancer across the world bolsters market development

Surge in adoption of radionuclide generators that use gallium-68 compounds in nuclear medicine sector boosts market demand

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=85249

Germanium-68/ Gallium-68 Generators Market – Key Players

Leading companies assessed in the report are IRE ELiT, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, iThemba Labs, B. J. Madan & Co., IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Eckert & Ziegler, Cardinal Health, RadioMedix, Inc., Isotope JSC, and artms.ca. These players are adopting growth strategies and investing in new technologies to increase market share. Extensive research & development activities, expanding product inventories, merger & acquisition, and launch of new and robust services and solutions are the strategies adopted by the prominent players. Market players are also engaged in the design and development of innovative products using new technologies in order to expand revenue streams.

Germanium-68/ Gallium-68 Generators Market – Regional Growth Assessment

Europe is anticipated to account for the leading market share during the forecast period. This is ascribed to presence of a large number of prominent regional players, who have established robust channels for region-wide distribution. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to register higher growth rate in the next few years. Rise in awareness about the utilization of radioisotopes in PET scan for cancer is ascribed to the region’s large market share. Additionally, increase in the significance of nuclear medicine in various medical fields, such as oncology, endocrinology, and cardiology, is anticipated to drive the market in Asia Pacific in the next few years.

Germanium-68/ Gallium-68 Generators Market: Segmentation

Germanium-68/ Gallium-68 Generators Market, by Type of Generator

50 mCi

100 mCi

Others

Germanium-68/ Gallium-68 Generators Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Germanium-68/ Gallium-68 Generators Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=85249

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaare 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com