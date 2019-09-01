Germany asks for forgiveness as Poland marks 80th anniversary of war

Germany’s president asked for forgiveness for his country on Sunday for the suffering of the Polish people during World War Two as Poland marked 80 years since the Nazi German invasion that unleashed the deadliest conflict in human history.
