More than 100 Germans and family members landed in Frankfurt on Saturday after being evacuated from the Chinese city Wuhan for checks for the fast-spreading coronavirus and two weeks’ quarantine, prompting the health minister to call for calm.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Russia to evacuate citizens from China as virus toll rises - February 1, 2020
- Airlines suspend China flights because of coronavirus - February 1, 2020
- Germany calls for calm as evacuees return from China’s Wuhan - February 1, 2020