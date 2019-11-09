Germany on Saturday marked the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall that separated East and West Germany, with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier thanking Eastern European neighbours for enabling a peaceful revolution.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Ukraine, Russian-backed rebels begin Donbass village withdrawal - November 9, 2019
- Germany celebrates 30th anniversary of Berlin Wall’s fall - November 9, 2019
- Ukraine, separatists begin planned troop withdrawal in eastern region: witness - November 9, 2019