Germany celebrated on Saturday the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall that divided East and West Germany, with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier thanking Eastern European neighbors for spurring on the peaceful revolution.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Germany marks 30th anniversary of the Berlin Wall’s fall - November 9, 2019
- Saudi Aramco targets sale of 0.5% of oil firm to retail investors in IPO: sources - November 9, 2019
- Bolivian government decries coup as some police join protests - November 9, 2019