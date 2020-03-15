Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- France ready to spend tens of billions to help firms ‘in distress’ - March 15, 2020
- French health minister says coronavirus death toll hits 120 - March 15, 2020
- Germany tries to halt U.S. interest in firm working on coronavirus vaccine - March 15, 2020