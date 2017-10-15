Germany’s Merkel suffers state vote setback as coalition talks loom

BERLIN/HANOVER (Reuters) – Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) defeated Angela Merkel’s conservatives in a vote in the northern state of Lower Saxony on Sunday, a setback for the chancellor as she prepares for tricky coalition talks at the national level this week.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Breath of hope as firefighters battle dead California blazes - October 15, 2017
- Downcast Venezuela opposition seeks blow to Maduro via ballot box - October 15, 2017
- Lawyer who threatened defamation suit against New York Times leaves Weinstein defense: source - October 15, 2017