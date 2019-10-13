German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Sunday to bring to an immediate halt the military operation in northern Syria, a German government spokeswoman said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, details his work that Trump has criticized - October 13, 2019
- Erdogan says Turkish-led offensive to extend further along Syrian border - October 13, 2019
- Germany’s Merkel tells Erdogan to halt Syria offensive immediately - October 13, 2019