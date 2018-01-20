Germany’s SPD to vote on coalition talks with Merkel’s conservatives

BONN (Reuters) – Germany’s center-left Social Democrats (SPD) will decide on Sunday whether to start formal coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, a move which would bring Europe’s economic powerhouse one step closer to a stable government.
