GERN & CCI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Notifies Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN)
Class Period: March 19, 2018 – September 26, 2018
Deadline: March 23, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/gern
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) misled investors about the results of a clinical drug study of imetelstat called IMbark; and (2) as a result, defendants’ statements about Geron’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. 

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI, CCI-PA)
Class Period: February 26, 2018 – February 26, 2020
Deadline: April 27, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/cci
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:   (1) Crown Castle’s internal control over financial reporting and disclosures controls and procedures were ineffective and materially weak; (2) Crown Castle’s financial accounting and reporting was not in accordance with GAAP; (3) Crown Castle’s net income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted funds from operations were inflated; (4) Crown Castle would need to restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and unaudited financial information for the quarterly and year-to-date periods in the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

