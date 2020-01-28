GERON CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors in Geron Corporation

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MARCH 23, 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Geron Corporation (“Geron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GERN) common stock between March 19, 2018 and September 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On March 27, 2018, STAT published a report revealing that the Company’s recent stock performance was due to “flimsy” claims in connection to the efficacy of imetelstat, Geron’s experimental myelofibrosis treatment. STAT stated that the available data for imetelstat undercuts Geron’s representations as to the drug’s efficacy.

On this news, Geron’s share price fell $1.75, or over 29%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $4.23 per share on March 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Subsequently, on September 27, 2018, Geron disclosed its Phase 2 study results for imetelstat failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoints. On this news, Geron’s share price fell $3.92, or over 62%, to close at $2.31 per share on September 27, 2018.

