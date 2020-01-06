Gervais targets Hollywood scandals. ‘Succession’ named best TV drama

Acerbic British comedian Ricky Gervais kicked off the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday with cutting jokes about the rise of streaming services, diversity in Hollywood and the sexual misconduct scandal that has roiled the industry.
