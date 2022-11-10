Beginning on Monday, November 14th, customers can begin to experience the taste of the holidays by swinging by Ziggi’s and enjoying a seasonal treat.

Mead, Colo., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ziggi’s Coffee is spreading holiday cheer with their festive offerings this holiday season. Beginning on Monday, November 14th, customers can begin to experience the taste of the holidays by swinging by Ziggi’s and enjoying a seasonal treat.

Ziggi’s is bringing back the classic Eggnog Latte, made with real eggnog, and the fan-favorite, Candy Cane Crunch, a peppermint bark latte topped with whipped cream and crushed candy canes. The company, known for their innovative recipes, is introducing two new flavors for customers to enjoy all season long: The Mistletoe Latte and the Yuletide Infusion. The Mistletoe Latte is a festive combination of cranberry, white chocolate, brown sugar cinnamon and oat milk, topped with shimmery cranberry crystals. The Yuletide Infusion is the perfect drink to fuel any holiday tradition, old or new, with the invigorating taste of a cinnamon and cranberry infused energy drink. The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without a bite of the Peppermint Chocolate Cake Pop*, a sweet combination of chocolate peppermint cake, chocolate icing and crushed peppermint candy.

“The holiday season is a beloved time of year here at Ziggi’s,” said Kathryn Bleeker, Ziggi’s Director of Marketing. “This is a time where we can all slow down, spend time with loved ones and get caught up in the nostalgia the season brings. We are excited to be part of your traditions this year and look forward to sharing our festive flavors with you.”

To start the season with extra joy, customers can earn 2x points on any holiday menu purchase** from November 14th – November 20th. In addition to this in-app offer, Ziggi’s is spreading cheer all season long. Be sure to stay tuned-in to their social channels to learn more.

*Product selection and availability may vary by location.

**Offer valid through the Ziggi’s Mobile App only. Available during regular business hours at every Ziggi’s Coffee location from 11/14/2022 – 11/20/2022. Product offers and valid dates are subject to change without notice. Offer includes Mistletoe Latte, Eggnog Latte, Candy Cane Crunch, Yuletide Infusion and Peppermint Chocolate Cake Pop purchases only. Product selection may vary.

Ziggi’s Coffee, recently ranked on the 2022 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500®, is a leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi’s Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic, and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With 60 locations nationwide and over 120 additional units in development, Ziggi’s Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S.

