Get Back into the Swing of Dinnertime

Smoked Bacon Pork Alfredo Photo courtesy of Smithfield

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Family Features) After juggling work, school, extracurricular activities, homework and preparing dinner, getting back into a weeknight routine may feel impossible.

With Smithfield Marinated Fresh Pork in your fridge, you can cut down on meal prep and add quality time back into your day. Perfectly seasoned with ingredients like Applewood Smoked Bacon and Steakhouse seasonings, just saute or roast and you can have a delicious meal ready in 30 minutes or less any night of the week.

Consider these quick, flavor-filled recipes for Smoked Bacon Pork Alfredo and Arugula Salad with Steakhouse Pork Tenderloin that everyone will enjoy.

Find more time-saving meal ideas at SmithfieldRealFlavorRealFast.com.

Smoked Bacon Pork Alfredo

Prep time: 8 minutes

Cook time: 22 minutes

Servings: 6-8

1 Smithfield Applewood Smoked Bacon Topped Pork Loin Filet 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided 1 pound dry penne pasta 1 package (8 ounces) sliced fresh mushrooms salt, to taste, divided 2 jars (15 ounces each) Alfredo sauce pepper, to taste 1/4 cup finely chopped green onion grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Cut pork loin filet into 1/2-inch thick slices then into 1/4-inch wide strips. Bacon will fall off, but reserve for later.

Working in two batches, in large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Stir fry half the pork and bacon pieces 7-8 minutes until well browned. Set aside on separate plate; repeat with 1 tablespoon oil and remaining pork and bacon.

Cook pasta according to package directions.

In skillet over medium-high heat, heat remaining oil; add mushrooms and sprinkle lightly with salt, to taste. Cook 3 minutes, or until tender, stirring occasionally.

Drain pasta and return to pot; stir in pork and bacon, mushrooms and Alfredo sauce. Stir over medium heat, about 4 minutes, until heated through. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.



Sprinkle with green onions and Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Arugula Salad with Steakhouse Pork Tenderloin

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 6 minutes

Servings: 4

1 Smithfield Steakhouse Seasoned Pork Tenderloin, cut into 1/2-inch slices 1 sprig fresh rosemary, leaves removed from stem and chopped 2 tablespoons olive oil 6 cups arugula or fresh spinach, washed 1 small sweet onion, thinly sliced 1 Fuji or other sweet red apple, cored and thinly sliced into half moons salt (optional) pepper (optional) blue cheese salad dressing

Season pork medallions with chopped rosemary. In skillet over medium heat, heat oil until hot.

In skillet, cook meat 3-4 minutes per side until medallions are browned and internal temperature reaches 145 F. Remove pork from pan and let stand 3 minutes.

In bowl, toss arugula, onion and apples; season with salt and pepper, if desired. Divide salad into four portions and arrange pork on top of greens. Serve with blue cheese dressing.

