New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Momcozy, the beloved companion brand for over 2 million moms worldwide, is thrilled to announce its extended Amazon Prime Day promotion for its celebrated maternity bra collection.

Between June 27th and July 3rd, customers can enjoy a 30% discount on all bra orders over $74 from the official Momcozy website with the code PD30. For those who miss the first round of promotions, a site-wide 20% discount will be available from July 9th to July 13th using the code PD20. Amazon will also host a special Prime Day promotion on July 11th and July 12th, offering a 15% discount, or an exclusive 20% discount for Amazon Prime members.

Renowned for their perfect blend of comfort, support, and convenience, moms now have the chance to relish the exceptional quality of Momcozy’s nursing and pumping bras at discounted rates, available for the upcoming weeks.

Nursing Bras

Accessible on both its official website and Amazon collection page, Momcozy’s acclaimed Seamless Nursing Bra collection includes the Buttery Soft Seamless Nursing Bra, Seamless Floral Push-up Nursing Bra, and the Seamless Push-up Nursing Bra. Crafted with ultra-soft and breathable seamless fabric, a unique ‘jelly-strip’ support design, and an in-depth understanding of nursing mothers’ needs, the bras offer a harmonious blend of breathability, soft comfort, and adaptive support.

Pumping Bras

The promotion also extends to Momcozy’s versatile pumping bra collection, including the 4-in-1 Hands-Free Pumping Bra and All-in-One Flexible Pumping Bra. These mother-centric, easy-access bras cater to all mixed and tandem pumping and feeding requirements, and are compatible with a variety of pumps. With their thoughtful design and functionality, the bras can be found both on Amazon and Momcozy, ready to add value to the lives of busy mothers.

Clearance Bras

Lastly, Momcozy’s promotion extends to its collection of clearance bras, including its Seamless Lace & Mesh Nursing Bra, Seamless Postpartum Support Bra, and the Seamless & Wireless All-Day Bra. Moms can enjoy up to 50% off on this selection on Momcozy’s website, or 40% off on Amazon for Unified members.

Embrace the Prime Day sale with Momcozy, a brand that has always been committed to making mothers’ lives easier and more comfortable. Through products that are born out of love and constant innovation, Momcozy ensures a more relaxed, and cozy experience for all moms, from pregnancy through early motherhood.

About Momcozy

Momcozy strives to be a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood. With its breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products, Momcozy brings the very best in comfort to moms everywhere. With continuous innovation and mother involvement, Momcozy has created products dedicated to making moms’ lives easier and more comfortable.

More about Momcozy: https://momcozy.com/

CONTACT: Tim Brown Email: tim198515@gmail.com