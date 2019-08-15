GET Group North America Announces GET Mobile Administrator for Issuance of 18013-5- Compliant Mobile Driver’s Licenses and ID Cards

Will showcase latest mDL and mID Technology Solutions Supporting Global Interoperability Standards at AAMVA International Conference August 20-22, 2019

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GET Group North America, (“GET Group NA”) an innovative developer of mobile ID technology with over 20 years of experience in secure government credentials, today announced that its GET Mobile Administrator will enable DMVs and other ID card Issuing Authorities to provide mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) and other forms of mobile identification (mIDs) that comply with global interoperability standards. GET Group NA, with its’ technology partner Scytales AB , is working with the International Standards Organization (ISO) on development of the forthcoming 18013-5 standard , which will specify the technical and interoperability requirements for mDLs and expand mobile identity use cases around the world.

“Citizens should have complete control of their identity data. Elevating the digital quality of personal identification and cryptographically validating the data and photo makes it more difficult to produce counterfeits. Electronic validation is much stronger than visual authentication,” said David Kelts, Director of Product Development, Mobile ID, GET Group North America. “In addition to adopting international standards that ensure mobile identities protect privacy and can be used everywhere, we follow American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) guidelines and are committed to understanding and best addressing the needs of DMVs through GET Mobile Administrator.”

GET Group NA’s approach to GET Mobile ID leverages all existing U.S. Federal and International standards; not only ISO, but also Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP800-63-3. The enrollment and provisioning process for GET Mobile ID retains the level of assurance of the ID card as dictated by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guideline, and can also operate in the trust models of regional identity schemes such as the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework from DIACC .ca.

Once an ID card is approved or issued, an Issuing Authority will be able to use the GET Mobile Administrator to securely issue a high-assurance mobile ID credential to the verified ID holder. Issuers may provision mDLs or mIDs into the app using the GET Mobile Administrator at one of their offices or by secure provisioning. The credential is securely relayed into GET Mobile ID , a downloadable app which will be available to the public on app stores including Google Play and Apple Store. The secure credential will then be available on the holder’s mobile device of choice.

Another significant advantage of mDLs and mIDs through GET Mobile Administrator, is that updates to pertinent information such as addresses and driving records can be made instantly, resulting in shorter lines at the DMV, time saved for the mDL holder, and improved service delivery with reduced costs for the DMV.

GET Group North America will be showcasing its mDL and mID technology solutions in booths 209 and 210 at the AAMVA International Conference 2019 taking place August 20-22 in Omaha, NE.

GET Group North America and its partners develop, manufacture, and implement end-to-end solutions for secure physical and mobile credentials that enable government agencies, motor vehicle departments, municipalities law enforcement organizations, and other entities to leverage the latest in secure identity management technologies. From photo ID cards, driver’s licenses and passports, to mDLs and mIDs, GET Group NA delivers advanced issuance, verification and personalization capabilities that prevent identification fraud, accommodate diversified customer needs, and support the future of ID use cases.

