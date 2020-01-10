‘Get out’: Australians urged to flee as huge bushfires revitalize

Australian authorities urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes on Friday and prepared military backup as soaring temperatures and erratic winds were expected to fan deadly bushfires across the east coast.
