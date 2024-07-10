Good Supply Celebrates 710 with New Vape Lineup for Cannabis Concentrate Connoisseurs

TORONTO, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that its Good Supply cannabis brand has released its updated lineup of flavourful 1G 510 vapes with phenomenal potency featuring a wide selection of the best flavours to choose from for 710 and beyond.

Good Supply’s 710 lineup of 1G 510 vapes includes the following flavour-forward favourites to explore:

Banana Kush : A Kush to remember, featuring banana, citrus and earthy flavours

: A Kush to remember, featuring banana, citrus and earthy flavours Blue Dream : A classic that couldn’t possibly ever get old, featuring berry, fruity sweetness

: A classic that couldn’t possibly ever get old, featuring berry, fruity sweetness Blue Raspberry : The perfect electric blend of sweet blueberries and cream

: The perfect electric blend of sweet blueberries and cream Cherry Loops : Breakfast of champions featuring cherry, fruity, and citrus to fuel your day

: Breakfast of champions featuring cherry, fruity, and citrus to fuel your day Frozen Watermelon : The perfect summer refresher featuring, cooling, fruity watermelon aromas

: The perfect summer refresher featuring, cooling, fruity watermelon aromas Gooey Gold : A tasty combo of caramel, sugar and mocha

: A tasty combo of caramel, sugar and mocha Mango Passionfruit : A tropical goodness blend of Mango and Passionfruit

: A tropical goodness blend of Mango and Passionfruit Mountain Mist : Quench your thirst with this lemon, lime and orange throwback mix

: Quench your thirst with this lemon, lime and orange throwback mix Orange Swirl : Take orange, vanilla and citrus for a spin – the perfect summer citrus treat in a vape

: Take orange, vanilla and citrus for a spin – the perfect summer citrus treat in a vape Pineapple Express : Heady tropics with a hint of sweet and citrus notes

: Heady tropics with a hint of sweet and citrus notes Purple Monkey : An original Good Supply fan favourite, including fruity notes, with grape and citrus

: An original Good Supply fan favourite, including fruity notes, with grape and citrus Rocket Bomb : A classic trio of cherry, lime, and blue raspberry

: A classic trio of cherry, lime, and blue raspberry Tropical Chewy Bear: Sweet, tropical and fruity nostalgia

Good Supply is committed to promoting sustainability and an eco-conscious approach with its latest vape and product offerings. Emphasizing its “Green You Can Feel Good About” mantra, Good Supply’s biodegradable vape mouthpieces and hemp tube containers not only provide reliable and potent products, but also have a positive impact on the planet. By mindfully composting them in organic processing or landfill facilities, you can confidently contribute to a greener planet.

Grab a good time and celebrate 710 this summer with Good Supply 1G 510 vapes available at select retailers and regions nationwide across Canada.

About Good Supply

Good Supply is one of Canada’s leading cannabis brands and has been recognized as #1 in flower, and best-selling pre-rolls, vapes, and concentrates, and has become a favourite among consumers and budtenders. At Good Supply, good is the new great. Rooted in classic strains that punch above their weight, Good Supply delivers consistent, hard-hitting quality at affordable prices. Explore classic cannabis strains, innovative formats, and new flavours – we are always up for a good time.

To learn more about Good Supply and its latest product launches, visit www.goodsupplycannabis.com and follow @goodsupplycannabis.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with four distinct and complementary business segments including medical and adult-use cannabis, medical distribution, wellness foods, and beverage-alcohol. Tilray Brands is on a mission to change people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to be the most responsible, trusted and market leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, today Tilray Brands’ unprecedented and diversified production platform supports a portfolio of best-in-class brands in over 20 countries including comprehensive adult-use and medical cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages across North America, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @Tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, and the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Tilray Media: [email protected]

Investors: [email protected]