Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Get Rewards in BTC, XRP, ADA, DOGE, ETH and More Just By Holding BabyAvengers ($AVNGRS)

Get Rewards in BTC, XRP, ADA, DOGE, ETH and More Just By Holding BabyAvengers ($AVNGRS)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — There is a new player in the DeFi space that seeks to bring legitimacy and confidence into a community that has seen too many projects overpromise, underdeliver and even sometimes deceive their investors.

BabyAvengers sets itself as a fool-proof project that aims to be a haven for both DeFi beginners and seasoned investors in search of safer investments. In order to showcase their legitimacy, BabyAvengers have received two full audits before launch and will be seeking additional audits in the few weeks after their project is up and running. Their contract is open source, and anyone can see what it contains, as well as track any transactions.

BabyAvengers’ offering is simple, yet powerful. Holding their AVNGRS token allows you to receive rewards in the most established cryptocurrencies out there, including BTC, ETH, ADA, AXS, BNB, etc. The development team has come up with a smart contract protocol that allows them to modify the reward token distributed based on the community’s preferences. Rewards are distributed multiple times per day and the community can decide on which cryptocurrency they want to receive every few days. With this new reward system, BabyAvengers seek to attract investors looking to diversify their sources of passive income, while at the same time growing their capital through the AVNGRS token price appreciation. With lots of marketing tools at their disposal, we can only expect their token to gain a lot of traction in the coming days and weeks.

BabyAvengers have created an entire universe of cartoonish drawings inspired by the Marvel and Avengers universe. With a BabyAvengers episode currently in production, one realizes that the opportunities to cater to Marvel’s Avengers fans are endless for BabyAvengers.

BabyAvengers is organizing a presale on DxSale, a third-party presale organizer that is considered the safest and most reliable platform in the industry. The presale will start on Thursday, August the 12th at 5pm UTC and launch is planned two hours after that on PancakeSwap. Investors who wish to maximize their chances of participating in the presale can compete to join a whitelist, which will give them a two minutes head start to invest in the presale.

Invest
Presale link: DX Sale Presale Link
Whitelist contest: Presale Whitelist

Media contact
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: https://www.babyavengers.com/?yahoo=

Social links
Telegram Community
Twitter
Instagram
Reddit

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.