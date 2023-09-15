Any model. Any condition. Guaranteed.

What you need to know:

New Verizon customers and existing customers adding a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan can get iPhone 15 Pro, on us, or up to $1,000 off any iPhone 15 model with any iPhone trade-in. Guaranteed 1

Existing customers can upgrade and get up to $830 off the new iPhone 15 lineup with select trade-in on qualified Unlimited plans 2

Sign up for Verizon MyPlan — the ultimate iPhone plan, with Apple One — and get access to amazing deals on the best content and entertainment

New AR experience: Listen to J Balvin’s new music and get a chance to win iPhone 15 Pro

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon will offer iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus , featuring a durable, aluminum and color-infused back glass design, the Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic chip, an advanced camera system including a powerful 48MP Main camera and new 2x Telephoto option, and USB-C; iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max , Apple’s lightest Pro models ever, featuring a strong and lightweight titanium design, a new Action button, powerful camera upgrades including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system, which enables the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality and a 5x Telephoto, the longest zoom ever on iPhone, exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max, the A17 Pro chip unlocking next-level gaming experiences and pro performance, and USB-C with USB 3 speeds; the advanced new Apple Watch Series 9 , delivering system-wide improvements and brand-new features including the all-new S9 SiP, a magical new double tap gesture, and a brighter display; Apple Watch Ultra 2 , bringing new features to Apple’s most capable and rugged smartwatch; and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C charging capabilities, additional dust resistance, and Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro in addition to new experiences like Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness with iOS 17.

iPhone 15 lineup

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature an industry-first color-infused back glass with a stunning, textured matte finish and contoured edges on the aluminum enclosure. Both models feature the Dynamic Island, an innovative way to interact with important alerts and Live Activities, and an advanced camera system, including a powerful 48MP Main camera that enables super-high-resolution photos and a new 2x Telephoto option to give users a total of three optical zoom levels — like having a third camera. The iPhone 15 lineup also introduces the next generation of portraits, making it easier to capture portraits with great detail and low-light performance. The fast and efficient A16 Bionic chip brings proven performance, and iPhone 15 models continue to deliver a high-quality, super-fast 5G experience and improved audio quality on phone calls, including those made on FaceTime or third-party apps. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes3 in five stunning new colors, including pink, yellow, green, blue and black.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are designed with aerospace-grade titanium that’s incredibly strong yet lightweight, delivering Apple’s lightest Pro models ever. The new design also introduces contoured edges and a customizable Action button, allowing users to personalize their iPhone experience. Bringing pro performance and capabilities, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are powered by A17 Pro, the industry’s first 3-nanometer chip. Powerful camera upgrades enable the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality, including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system that unlocks a new super-high-resolution 24MP default, the next generation of portraits with Focus and Depth Control, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and an all-new 5x Telephoto exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro lineup now supports Wi-Fi 6E for great wireless performance and are equipped with super-fast 5G. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes3 and come in four new stunning finishes, including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium and natural titanium.

The iPhone 15 lineup uses a USB-C connector, a universally accepted standard for charging and transferring data, allowing the same cable to charge iPhone, Mac, iPad, and the updated AirPods Pro (2nd generation), with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max supporting a 20x faster transfer speed with USB 3. All models also offer critical safety capabilities to provide assistance when it matters most, including Crash Detection4 and Emergency SOS via satellite5 Building on Apple’s innovative satellite infrastructure, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro introduce Roadside Assistance via satellite so users can get help if they have car trouble while off the grid. iOS 176 makes the iPhone lineup even more personal and intuitive, introducing Contact Posters, allowing users to customize how they appear to their contacts during incoming calls, and Live Voicemail to see real-time on-device transcription as someone leaves a voicemail, and users can even pick up the call while the caller is leaving their message. The iPhone 15 lineup is available with eSIM, a more convenient and secure alternative to a physical sim, so users can stay connected through affordable international roaming plans when traveling the world.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 brings new features to the world’s best-selling watch, and achieves a significant environmental milestone. Apple Watch Series 9 is more powerful than ever with the new S9 SiP, which increases performance and capabilities; a magical new double tap gesture; a brighter display; faster on-device Siri, now with the ability to access and log health data; Precision Finding for iPhone; and more. Apple Watch Series 9 also runs watchOS 10, which delivers redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, new watch faces, new cycling and hiking features, tools to support mental health, as well as all of the features to keep you connected, healthy, active and safe. For the first time, customers can choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch, representing a significant milestone toward Apple 2030: Apple’s plan to be carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030. Any aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 with a new Sport Loop band is carbon neutral. Apple Watch Series 9 allows users to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, even without their iPhone nearby.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2 brings new features to Apple’s most capable and rugged smartwatch, and it is carbon neutral when paired with a Trail Loop or Alpine Loop. Apple

Watch Ultra 2 offers all of the features users love about Ultra, plus the powerful new S9 SiP, a magical new double tap gesture, Apple’s brightest display ever, expanded altitude range, on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone, and advanced capabilities for outdoor and water adventures. Apple Watch Ultra 2 runs watchOS 10, which delivers redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, new cycling experiences, features to help explore the outdoors, a new watch face — Modular Ultra, as well as all of the features to keep you connected, healthy, active and safe. Apple Watch Ultra 2 allows users to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, even without their iPhone nearby.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C

The new AirPods Pro are updated with a USB-C connector, making it easy to use a single cable to charge directly from Mac, iPad, and the iPhone 15 lineup (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max). An improved IP54 rating for the earbuds and case also offers additional dust resistance, so users can bring them on their favorite rugged adventures. The new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will now enable Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency to deliver the perfect true wireless solution with Apple Vision Pro. When Apple Vision Pro is available early next year, customers will be able to enjoy the most advanced wireless audio experience in the industry with the new AirPods Pro for exceptional entertainment, gaming, FaceTime calls, and so much more. All AirPods Pro (2nd generation) gain exciting features and capabilities with iOS 17, including Adaptive Audio, Personalized Volume, and Conversation Awareness, that redefine the personal audio experience6.

Verizon’s best iPhone 15 and Apple Watch offers

Whether you are switching to Verizon, adding a new line or upgrading an existing line to the latest and greatest iPhone, America’s most reliable 5G network7 has you covered with our best offers:

New Verizon customers or existing customers adding a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan, can get iPhone 15 Pro on us, or up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 15 lineup when you trade in any iPhone in any condition. If you choose Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome plans, you can get $830 or $415 off the new iPhone 15 lineup with iPhone trade-in, respectively 1 .

. Existing customers can upgrade and get up to $830 off the new iPhone 15 lineup with select trade-in on qualified Unlimited plans 2 .

. Looking to smarten up your wrist? Get the new Apple Watch Series 9 for less than $6 a month 8 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $14 a month, when you purchase select iPhone models, with qualified watch trade-in 9 .

or Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $14 a month, when you purchase select iPhone models, with qualified watch trade-in . Personalize your new iPhone with some great accessories deals. For a limited time and while supplies last, get 25% off Apple MagSafe chargers and 20% off select cases and screen protectors for the iPhone 15 lineup.

The ultimate iPhone plan, with Apple One

iPhone 15 pairs perfectly with Unlimited Ultimate and Apple One – the ultimate iPhone plan. With Apple One, you can game on the go with Apple Arcade, enjoy a catalog of over 100 million songs and expertly curated playlists with Apple Music, watch award-winning movies and series on Apple TV+, and access photos and files from iCloud+ in a snap. And with the Family plan, up to five other family members can also access these services on their devices. You can save up to 50% off a new Apple Watch and iPad plans when you sign up for Unlimited Ultimate. Or with myPlan, simply pick the Unlimited network option that fits you and your family’s needs, and then pick your favorite add-ons for just $10 per month, including Apple One and an Apple Music family subscription.

iPhone 15 also gives you access to the full power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband when you sign up for myPlan’s Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Ultimate plans. Since offering the first 5G iPhone in 2020, Verizon has quickly expanded and enhanced its 5G Ultra Wideband network nationwide, more than doubling and, in some markets, tripling the 5G bandwidth available to customers. Verizon also continues to deploy 5G service using C-band spectrum, the incredibly-fast 5G service has been made available to more than 222 million people in 359 markets.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the revolutionary new iPhone 15 lineup to Verizon customers,” said Frank Boulben, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon. “We know our customers will love the powerful camera and enhanced performance paired with our powerful 5G Ultra Wideband network, versatile MyPlan options with fantastic music and entertainment benefits, iPhone 15 and Verizon are the perfect combination. Together, we’re not just connecting people; we’re crafting experiences that redefine convenience, speed and reliability.”

Celebrate iPhone 15 Pro with a 300-foot J Balvin immersive experience

Verizon announced its collaboration with global sensation and Grammy Award winning artist, J Balvin, for a larger-than-life iPhone AR experience that gives customers the chance to win amazing perks or iPhone 15 Pro. In this digital experience, “Catch my iPhone,” Verizon uses augmented reality to transform locations around the country, in which a 300-foot tall J Balvin will arrive at fans’ doors to give customers the chance to “catch” iPhone 15 Pro. Fans will also learn about the latest features of iPhone 15 Pro and enjoy J Balvin’s new music release. Visit verizon.com/catchmyiphone on Sept. 15 for more information.

Order your iPhone 15 on Verizon

Order the iPhone 15 lineup at Verizon stores, on the My Verizon app and at verizon.com beginning Friday, September 15 with availability on Friday, September 22. The new Apple Watch lineup, including the second generation of Apple Watch SE, and AirPods Pro are available for customers to order starting Friday, September 15, with availability beginning Friday, September 22. Verizon business customers can visit Verizon Business for special pricing and offers.

