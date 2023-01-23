Green Thumb Industries’ incredibles Brand Launches Limited-Edition 50 Shades of Grape Gummies on January 23rd in Celebration of Valentine’s Day

incredibles 50 Shades of Grape incredibles’ new, limited-edition 50 Shades of Grape gummies

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — incredibles , an award-winning cannabis brand from Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that it has launched its new, limited-edition 50 Shades of Grape gummy in the Illinois market.

“When it comes to Valentine’s Day, consumers aren’t as handcuffed to wine and booze as you might think,” said Ryan Marek, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Green Thumb. “50 Shades of Grape by incredibles is a woo-worthy formula featuring cannabinoids intended for mood-setting effects including relaxation and stress-reduction. We’re thrilled to offer this new limited-edition product to our Illinois customers as they prepare for their Valentine’s Day celebrations.”

In 2021, adult-use cannabis sales spiked 7% on Valentine’s Day, and incredibles knows why more consumers are slipping behind alcohol’s back for a risqué rendezvous with edibles. According to a recent poll , cannabis consumers experience more intimacy than non-consumers. Plus, two-thirds of those polled believe cannabis enhances their sex life and helps them get in the mood.

Known as “the credible edible”, incredibles has been making consistently dosed cannabis confections since 2010, providing predictable effects for worry-free enjoyment. Available for a limited time only, the 50 Shades of Grape gummies are crafted to elevate you and your main squeeze to a juicy taste bud climax this Valentine’s Day. Made with pure THC distillate, the gummies feature a cannabinoid ratio of 50 mg THC / 50 mg CBD per pack and 5 mg THC / 5 mg CBD per gummy.

For more information on where to find incredibles, please visit iloveincredibles.com .

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 18 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 3,800 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and 2022 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the filing of the Documents and the timing thereof. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those express or implied. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov and with Canada’s System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com, as well as on Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Investor Contact:

Andy Grossman

EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257

Media Contact:

MATTIO Communications

GTI@mattio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef6b2cb7-6128-4b2f-af41-fe16f8eaea54