Get to Know Cannabis Entrepreneur, Brandon Howard

Indianapolis, IN, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brandon Howard is an entrepreneur and cannabis retailer in the cannabis industry. He’s the current owner of Higher Life CBD Dispensary & Higher Life Cereal Cafe.

Higher Life boasts a highly consistent customer base, with a 75% return rate. They currently net six figures annually, and are quickly expanding. Higher Life offers topicals, salves, tea, water, ice cream, vapes, tinctures, beauty products, soap, bath bombs, and more.

Brandon’s CBD is sourced from 100% organic, non-GMO, Colorado-based hemp farms, and are pesticide, fungicide, and solvent free. Every product Higher Life creates is guaranteed by an independent 6-Panel Test for Potency, Terpene Profile, Bio Contaminates (Mold), Residual Solvents, Pesticides, and Heavy Metals. This means customers receive only the finest, most effective CBD products available without worry.

Here’s what Brandon has to say about the future of the cannabis industry.

“In the near future I see great things happening… Cannabis and hemp products are showing up on the shelves of some of the biggest store chains, like Walmart, CVS and many more. Sooner or later it will be recommended by doctors and pharmaceutical company’s as an affordable alternative. I see full federal legalization of cannabis in the states coming very soon.”

He explains to entrepreneurs entering the industry, “You have to love the cannabis culture and get involved and experience the culture. Yes, you can make money, but that’s not more valuable than your passion and love for the cannabis culture. Also make sure you have a business plan, branding, marketing, banking, credit card processor, knowledgeable employees and high-quality products. And last but not least never give up and stay focused on the mission, don’t let anyone discourage you.”

Brandon’s endured several challenges in his journey, from not finding banking, credit card processors, accidentally seized packages and constant changes in cannabis laws. But he’s continued to be resilient and persevere to be able to build a strong company.

“In 5 years I see myself owning one of the biggest cannabis brands in the world and I’m not saying that to be hubristic. This is my mindset to accomplish my goal. The passion and love motivates me to accomplish the unthinkable. I believe I have a good product and brand that can go far.”

How does Brandon define success?

“If you love what you do, you’re already successful.”

Get connected at https://www.instagram.com/higher_life_cbd/

CONTACT: Brandon Howard CEO, Higher Life CBD Dispensary & Higher Life Cereal Cafe 469.468.8828 [email protected]