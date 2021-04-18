Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Get To Know The Urban Casualwear Brand On The Rise: Rich & Rotten

Get To Know The Urban Casualwear Brand On The Rise: Rich & Rotten

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Rich N Rotten

Rich N Rotten

Rich N Rotten

Los Angeles, CA, April 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Via Tomorrow’s Group — Introducing Rich & Rotten — the urban lifestyle brand with a purpose beyond high-quality fashion. Not only does the clothing line pride itself on its intricately handmade, slim-cut pieces, but it also sets itself apart from traditional streetwear by incorporating striking messaging that might aim to stir up conversation amongst some stigmatized topics.

Hamed Jalaly, the owner and head designer, founded his company Rich & Rotten in late 2012. The goal of the brand was to create pieces that told a story— the kind of story that embodied all of life’s riches beyond financial status, while still acknowledging the ‘rotten’ decisions and rough moments one needs to overcome in the process of reaching success. The messages behind the designs are meant to embody all aspects of life, as well as inspire, teach, or perhaps even making an impact on the people who come across it. The topics of the designs also vary depending on the conversations being had in modern-day society. For example, some of the recent pieces have brilliantly discussed the topics of racism, police brutality, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

One of the brand’s most popular designs features a homeless boy holding a cardboard sign that reads: “One day, the poor will have nothing left to eat but the rich”. Jalaly tells us the inspiration behind the tee is similar to the overall focus of the brand in regards to its brutality of financial riches. In essence, it’s meant to serve as a reminder that being exceedingly wealthy is not all there is to strive for. “There are more important riches in life like love, family, and happiness… Money doesn’t give you any of those things,” Jalaly said.

Due to the brand’s impactful messaging and high level of relatability, Rich & Rotten has set itself apart from its competitors, and in turn, has been a rising success since its debut 9 years ago. Prior to its online retailing, the line had already made its way into popular retail storefronts amongst Los Angeles, CA. Since then, the urban brand has been made exclusive to www.richandrotten.com, and it can also be found at its flagship store on Los Angeles’s Hollywood Boulevard. What started out as graphic tees has now evolved into a full-out casualwear collection with polos, jeans, sweat sets, snapbacks, backpacks, and much more; not to mention their most recent addition of female merchandise. In addition to its consumer success, the brand has also been spotted on celebrities like Diddy, Meek Mill, Deray, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Rich & Rotten has also recently added a shoe lineup to its flagship location in early April. Jalaly tells us the plan for the future is to keep creating and keep growing— and, of course, keep inspiring people to reach for success while remembering it won’t always be an easy feat.

Media details:
Rich N Rotten
Clothing Brand

Tomorrow’s Group
[email protected]
https://tomorrowsgroup.com

Attachment

  • Rich N Rotten

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.