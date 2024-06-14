Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SupplyTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe, today announced that Getac Technology Corporation , a leading producer of rugged technology, has been selected as winner of “Material Handling Solution of the Year” in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Industrial tablets are indispensable in warehouse environments, offering workers the processing power of enterprise-grade systems while withstanding the extreme conditions of hazardous environments. Getac’s rugged technologies provide solutions for warehouse and material handling scenarios to ensure efficient workflows, accurate record keeping, cost reduction, and minimizing handling errors.

Getac’s turnkey solutions can be fully customized by seamlessly integrating the tablets into specific warehouse vehicles or workflows. From mounting devices on forklifts, pallet trucks, reach trucks, and pallet riders to integrating with a conveyor belt system for real-time tracking and improving workflow, Getac addresses everyday challenges in material handling and warehouse management. The company’s fully rugged tablets, including F110, UX10, and ZX10, are built to military standards and can withstand drops, dust, and extreme temperatures.

Beyond hardware, Getac’s software solutions boost productivity and operational efficiency with an enterprise suite that assists with device management, deployment and configuration. The software comprises the Getac Device Monitoring System, Getac deployXpress, and GetacOEMConfig, which enhances the enterprise-scale configuration capabilities of AER-certified EMM systems. The Driving Safety Utility screen blanking feature also reduces distracted driving and promotes workforce safety for forklifts and commercial vehicles.

In terms of services, Getac’s Self-Maintainer program empowers users to address minor issues and replace consumable parts as well as provides training documents, videos, and access to Getac’s service system.

“Mobile accessories promote worker comfort and efficiency with hands-free functionality. Industrial organizations are prioritizing improving supply chain performance and putting an emphasis on product innovation,” said Mike McMahon, President of Getac North America. “This award from SupplyTech Breakthrough underscores our drive to improve working conditions by equipping teams with high-performance, mobile and rugged solutions. The flexibility of our tablets delivers a huge advantage in busy operational environments and plays a key role in improving productivity, efficiency, and the ability to maintain high-performance operations, even in the most demanding situations.”

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Getac’s rugged mobile devices, software suite, and commitment to security and support translate to operational excellence in warehouse management. In the ever-evolving supply chain landscape, warehouses are looking to optimize operations and achieve sustainable growth through robust technology that can transform their many areas of operation,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “Getac’s solutions empower warehouses to streamline workflows, improve worker productivity, and minimize downtime, ultimately contributing to a more profitable and efficient operation. It’s our pleasure to award Getac with ‘Material Handling Solution of the Year!”

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac’s solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com . Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube .

