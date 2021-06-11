Breaking News
Getka and Macquarie Group Collaborate to Implement Zero Impact Strategy

Tulsa, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Getka Group and Macquarie Group’s Commodities and Global Markets division, announce a collaboration to expand their carbon neutral platforms across Getka’s integrated energy assets. The collaboration will build on Getka’s solar energy projects announced in the United States and further expand Getka’s Zero Impact strategy, with Macquarie providing carbon services in respect to Getka’s terminal expansion at Cushing, Okla.

Getka is committing to make its terminal operations fully carbon neutral.  It has designed and invested in a combination of operational efficiency improvements and proprietary patent-pending tank designs to reduce emissions associated with the movement and storage of hydrocarbons. 

“By leveraging Macquarie’s carbon services to offset any residual emissions, Getka believes that its terminal will be the first carbon-neutral oil storage terminal in the world,” said Dariusz Cichocki, Chairman and CEO of Getka Group.

The terminal will offer its customers full lifecycle carbon accounting services for barrels moving through the facility, including the ability to elect to offset some or all of the emissions footprint.  The offsets will be provided by contractually bundling the oil with voluntary carbon offsets supplied and retired by Macquarie from select, high-quality projects.  

“This collaboration with Macquarie complements Getka’s Zero Impact strategy to remove avoidable emissions through renewable energy, patent-pending technology and operational processes,” Cichocki added. “We are focused on achieving zero emissions for oil and refined-products terminals and will continue to support innovation in low carbon technologies.”

“Getka’s commitment to investing to reduce absolute emissions as well as its partnership with Macquarie to offset residual emissions, is a bold and clear example of pragmatic climate action,” said Ozzie Pagan, Senior Managing Director at Macquarie Group. “In addition, by offering carbon neutralization of oil through the Terminal, Macquarie and Getka are helping to develop a market for climate-differentiated hydrocarbons”.

 

About Getka Group

Getka Group is an integrated energy company providing engineering, construction and delivery of petroleum, refined products and solar energy. The company is focused on strategic domestic and global growth that connects the security of U.S. energy reserves and resources to today’s changing worldwide energy marketplace. More information is available online at www.getka.com

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited (Macquarie) is a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management and finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs 16,459 people in 32 markets. At 31 March 2021, Macquarie had assets under management of $428.3 billion. For further information, visit www.macquarie.com

 

