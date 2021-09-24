Getka and Unimot to Power Projects in Poland with American-Made Solar Panels from First Solar

Project will enable Polish-based Unimot to strategically expand solar infrastructure

Through a partnership with Getka and Unimot, First Solar will supply 30 megawatts (MW) of advanced, American thin film photovoltaic (PV) solar panels to power a portfolio of projects in Poland.

Tulsa, Okla. and Warsaw, Poland, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S.-based Getka Group and Polish energy company Unimot announced today that First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: First Solar) will supply 30 megawatts (MW) of advanced, American thin film photovoltaic (PV) solar panels to power a portfolio of projects in Poland. The panels are part of the first phase of a strategic renewable energy initiative to diversify PV module supplies to Poland.

In this initial phase, the partners will utilize First Solar technology produced at its manufacturing facilities in Ohio, which is the largest solar manufacturing footprint in the Western Hemisphere. The PV panels will be delivered in the first quarter of 2022, with plans to expand as Unimot expands solar projects.

Unimot and Getka have previously partnered to pursue energy security initiatives in the region as a mechanism to support regional energy diversification programs. The companies recently announced a Memorandum of Understanding with NuScale to explore small modular reactor (SMR) deployment in Poland.

“As a dual citizen of the United States and Poland, it brings me great honor to support development that lowers the carbon intensity of Poland’s economy,” said Dariusz Cichocki, Chairman and CEO of Getka Group. “Through our partnership with Unimot we will meet the increasing energy infrastructure needs of Poland with a focus on improving energy diversity and security in the region, while continuing to support innovation in low carbon technologies.”

With plans to utilize the financial support of EXIM, the Unimot Group will develop cost-effective solar generation through U.S.-manufactured photovoltaic panels to support enterprises and large manufacturing plants in Poland.

“The Polish economy is facing major challenges related to indispensable energy transformation with a focus on lowering emission levels. In July 2021, we launched an in-house production line of photovoltaic panels in the plant in Sędziszów Małopolski, which will be available through our brand AVIA Solar. Thanks to the established collaboration with First Solar and Getka, we will supplement our local production with panels coming from the United States. We are pleased that the collaboration in the energy area between Poland and the United States is developing, not only in the area of gas and nuclear energy, but also in the scope of renewable energy sources and solar. The financial support from Exim will allow us to offer very attractive trade conditions for our customers,” said Adam Sikorski, President of the Management Board of Unimot S.A. “We are extremely grateful for the support provided by the United States Department of Energy and the Embassy of the United States in Warsaw.”

Unique among the world’s ten largest solar manufacturers for being the only US-headquartered company and for not using a crystalline silicon (c-Si) semiconductor, First Solar produces its ultra-low carbon thin film PV modules using a fully integrated, continuous process under one roof. Designed and developed at its research and development (R&D) centers in California and Ohio, First Solar’s advanced thin film PV modules set industry benchmarks for quality, durability, reliability, design, and environmental performance.

“Poland is the latest addition to a growing list of countries around the world that are deploying First Solar’s ultra-low carbon solar panels,” said Matthew Merfert, First Solar’s senior director of business development for Europe. “We are pleased to support Getka’s and Unimot’s efforts to decarbonize Poland’s electricity grid with advanced solar panels made in the United States.”

About Unimot

The UNIMOT Group is a leader among independent importers of liquid and gaseous fuels in Poland. UNIMOT S.A. has experience of over 25 years on the fuel market. It specialises in wholesale of diesel oil and distribution of the remaining liquid fuels, both in Poland and abroad. The company is also developing the segment of photovoltaics, among others, under the brand of AVIA Solar, and makes investments into next sectors of Renewable Energy Sources. Since December 2016, the company has been a member of AVIA International association. Thanks to this, it was granted the right to build and develop the chain of AVIA petrol stations in the territory of Poland and Ukraine. The company is listed on the main floor of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. www.unimot.pl

About Getka Group

Getka Group is an integrated energy company providing construction and delivery of petroleum, refined products and alternative energy. The company is focused on strategic domestic and global growth that connects the security of U.S. energy reserves and resources to today’s changing worldwide energy marketplace. More information is available online at www.getka.com

About First Solar

First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the company’s advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

