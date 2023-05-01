GetMyBoat x Fetii GetMyBoat & Fetii Join Forces to Offer Group Transport for a Summer of Fun on Texas Lakes

AUSTIN, Texas, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GetMyBoat, the world’s largest boat rental marketplace, and Fetii, the leading transportation company for groups, are partnering to offer customers discounts on safe and fun transportation for their boat parties this summer.

Launching initially in the Austin and the Dallas – Fort Worth areas, customers will be able to book their boat parties and their transportation to and from the marina or boat launch point with ease. GetMyBoat is the largest provider of boat rentals and charters in Texas, with over 900 booking options in these areas alone, while Fetii offers fleets of large passenger vans and transportation options for groups who want to travel together to various destinations in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin metropolitan areas. Groups can conveniently hail a vehicle on-demand or pre-schedule with the Fetii mobile app.

“The DFW and Austin areas have seen a boom in demand for GetMyBoat trips. This partnership will enable groups to travel together from their hotel or home without worrying about parking, meeting spots, and timing. It simplifies a day out boating and ensures safe travel from start to finish,” noted Doug Bird, VP of Sales at GetMyBoat .

“We are thrilled to partner with GetMyBoat to provide a seamless transportation experience for their users. By combining our group rideshare expertise with their boat rental marketplace, we’re making it easier and more affordable for people to enjoy a day on the water without worrying about transportation logistics. We are excited to enhance the overall experience for users and ensure that they have a memorable day on the lake,” notes Matthew Iommi, CEO of Fetii .

This partnership will provide users with a 50% discount on rides for large groups of up to 15 passengers, which reduces the number of vehicles needed to transport boaters to the marina, eliminates parking hassles, reduces the number of cars on the road, and ensures a safe and reliable ride home after a fun boat day on the water.

This partnership is working on expanding to serve the national market to meet the needs of large groups booking boat charters for special events all over the United States.

And if you need ideas on where to boat, GetMyBoat has many large group options across Dallas & Fort Worth , Austin , Lake Travis , Lake Lewisville , and Lake Ray Hubbard . Book your day out today and enjoy an endless day of fun from start to finish!

About GetMyBoat

GetMyBoat launched in 2013 in San Francisco. It has become the world’s largest boat and watercraft rental marketplace. With over 150,000 listings in 184 countries covering 9,300 destinations, there’s something for everyone worldwide. The platform is available online and on mobile apps for iOS & Android. Follow GetMyBoat on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

For more information: www.getmyboat.com

About Fetii

Fetii, the leader in group rideshare, utilizes 15-passenger sprinter vans to transport groups together and on-demand. Launched in 2020 out of Austin, Fetii has transported over 1,000,000 passengers and removed over 200,000 unnecessary cars off the roads as a result of their high-capacity vehicles. To book a Fetii for your group, download the mobile app on IOS or Android.

For more information: www.fetii.com

Contact

Valerie Streif

+16122982535

val@getmyboat.com

