Brands including LAT Images, Sutton, Schlegelmilch and Dukes Video Archive to augment Getty Images’ premium motorsport offering

LONDON, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, and Motorsport Images, a specialist motorsport archive, today announced that Getty Images has acquired Motorsport Images, including its operative arm LAT Images and its Sutton, Schlegelmilch, Colombo and Dukes Video archives.

With an archive of over 29 million images and more than 8,900 hours of premium video footage, Motorsport Images is the home of motoring and motorsport history, tracing its beginnings back to 1895. Between the brands Motorsport and LAT Images, as well as its Sutton, Schlegelmilch, Colombo and Dukes Video archives, Motorsport Images’ distinctive archive features key events including the first French Grand Prix, the first Le Mans 24-hour race in 1923, as well as images from every Formula 1 Grand Prix since its inaugural race in 1950.

Getty Images provides premium content and services to the sport industry, covering more than 50,000 events annually through its expert sports photography team and prestigious content partners. It is also a trusted partner to 125 of the world’s leading sports governing bodies, leagues, and clubs, as the official photographer or photographic partner to organizations including FIFA, the International Olympic Committee, Formula 1, Major League Baseball, UEFA, NASCAR, NBA, and the PGA Tour.

The addition of Motorsport Images’ photographic talent and premium motorsport archive complements Getty Images’ award-winning motorsports photographers, its expert operations team and rich sports archive, augmenting Getty Images’ customer offering in the motorsport space.

“We are thrilled to welcome Motorsport Images to Getty Images,” said Craig Peters, Chief Executive Officer, Getty Images. “The Motorsport Images team shares our commitment to capturing and bringing customers and fans the greatest moments from motorsports. Their impressive archive of iconic imagery and video will expand upon our premium motorsport offering to Getty Images’ global customer base.”

“I’m so proud of what the Motorsport Images team has built over our history and of the high-quality service and outstanding visuals we provide our customers,” said Steven Tee, Managing Director, Motorsport Images. “Joining Getty Images marks a new chapter for us and I’m pleased to be joining a team who share the same passion for the sport and commitment to industry-leading photographic coverage. Our customers will now benefit from having access to an even greater depth and breadth of content and services.”

Motorsport Images content will be online at gettyimages.com from 3rd May 2024, where customers can find both Getty Images and LAT Images coverage of the Miami Grand Prix. Motorsportimages.com will also continue to service its customers.

About Getty Images:

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images , iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 557,000 contributors and more than 320 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news , sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

Through its best-in-class creative library and Custom Content solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end-to-end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content and uncapped indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights, Getty Images and iStock customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.

For company news and announcements, visit our Newsroom .

