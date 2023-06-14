Two grants of US$5,000 will be awarded to women, femme and non‑binary commercial photographers and videographers who are using their talents to create inclusive visual stories of women’s health

LONDON, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Getty Images , a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, in partnership with Dove, has today announced the launch of the latest #ShowUs Grant, focused on Women’s Health. The #ShowUs Grant promotes diversity within creative commercial photography and videography, elevating the work and the voices of women, femmes and non-binary artists with two grants of US$5,000 each.

Insights from Getty Images’ global research platform VisualGPS show that women are prioritizing and making use of services to improve their personal health. While 60% of female-identifying respondents are actively looking to improve their physical health (peaking at 73% for the Boomer generation) and 77% of respondents exploring new and different wellness practices, 93% would like to see greater support for those with mental health issues.

“Women’s health is something that has typically been represented as visuals from the wellness industry that index heavily towards white, slim and young cis gendered women. Age, ethnicity, sexual orientation and geographical location are just a few of many factors that have an impact in the way that people experience women’s health products and services,” said Rebecca Swift, VP & Global Head of Creative Insights at Getty Images. “With this latest #ShowUs grant we are looking to delve deeper into those unique lived experiences and shatter health stereotypes by celebrating the diversity within them.”

The two $5,000 grants provide financial support and mentorship to artists who are committed to authentically representing women, femmes and non-binary individuals in commercial photography and videography. Judges are looking for photographers or videographers that honour the full spectrum of health experiences – across age, ethnicity, gender identity, disability, mental and physical – all experiences are valid, welcome and appreciated.

Submissions will be judged by a prestigious industry-leading panel including:

Kate Rourke – Head of Creative Insights APAC, Getty Images

Aela Abalos – Head of Content & Communities, One Dove North America, Dove

Julia Rayeb – General Director, Publicitarias

Anita Bhagwandas – Journalist, broadcaster and brand consultant

The successful recipients will also be invited to license their award-winning content through GettyImages.com and iStock.com at a 100% royalty rate for content created within their proposed project. In addition to financial remuneration, recipients will also receive mentoring support and guidance.

Now in its fourth year, Project #ShowUs is a global library of images created by women, femmes and non-binary photographers devoted to shattering beauty stereotypes around the world. A joint initiative between Getty Images and Dove, this global collection is 100% created by and representing women, femmes and non-binary individuals as they are, not as others believe they should be.

The Getty Images #ShowUs Grant is part of Getty Images’ wider grants program, which since its inception has donated over US$2.6 million to photographers and videographers around the world.

Applications will be accepted until 11:59pm US Pacific Standard Time 10 July 2023. Entrants can apply online at: https://grants.gettyimages.com/

