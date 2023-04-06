NEW YORK, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Getty Images (NYSE:GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, and Sky News, one of Europe’s most trusted news providers, today announced they would extend their longstanding exclusive video partnership.

For more than a decade, Getty Images has been the exclusive distributor for the Sky News archive, which includes both their latest news coverage and archive footage spanning over 30 years. Containing over 150,000 clips, the collection is updated daily and encompasses a comprehensive range of coverage across news, entertainment and sport. Footage of key historic moments such as the 2003 Iraq War or the Queen’s funeral is available alongside content from the world of sport covered by Sky Sports News.

The partnership additionally presents a creative royalty free stock collection which provides special access footage that has legal protections for commercial use. Content from the archive is widely used by production companies for TV documentaries, feature films and trailers, and for advertising and corporate presentations.

“Customer appetite for our industry-leading video offering is only on the rise, which we are servicing with a 20% year-over-year increase in video content,” said Peter Orlowsky, Global Head of Strategic Development at Getty Images. “The access, quality and expertise inherent in this outstanding archive is part of the differentiation Getty Images brings its global customer base and we are proud to continue this longstanding partnership with Sky News.”

“Over 10 years ago we partnered with Getty Images because they had an unparalleled global distribution footprint and a history in content stewardship and expertise,” said Raelene Rawlings, Sky’s Manager of Content Services. “That remains true today and we are committed to realizing the potential this partnership can generate for Sky News’ world-class video archive.”

The industry-leader in visual editorial content, Getty Images’ video collection contains over 23 million clips and growing, including content from leading editorial video producers such as NBC News Archives, BBC Motion Gallery, VICE Media, ITN and Bloomberg. In addition, the collection contains over 10 million 4K videos.

