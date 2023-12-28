A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has been named an Official Photo Distribution and Licensing Provider of the College Football Playoff (CFP), the premier postseason event that determines the national champion for the Football Bowl Subdivision.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Getty Images will distribute and license CFP-owned imagery for both editorial and commercial uses via gettyimages.com. This includes photo coverage from all upcoming games and events, including the CFP National Championship, as well as the CFP’s expanded format to a 12-team playoff for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Additionally, Getty Images will have access to the CFP’s extensive archive to provide customers with past and present coverage from award-winning sports photographers, editors and contributors across the U.S.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the College Football Playoff on their upcoming seasons to create and deliver world-class sports content for the world’s media, licensees and fans at home, especially as they evolve their leading program,” said Getty Images Vice President of Global Sports, Michael Heiman. “By leveraging Getty Images’ unparalleled distribution reach and platform, global customers will have convenient access to license the highest quality of collegiate imagery all in one place.”

“We look forward to working with Getty Images on the distribution of photos from the games and events surrounding the College Football Playoff,” said Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff. “When people think photography, they think of Getty Images, so there is no better platform to share the images from our events.”

For over 25 years, Getty Images has partnered with many of the most significant sports leagues and governing bodies in the world. Today, Getty Images is the official photographer or photographic partner to over 120 of the world’s leading sport governing bodies, leagues, and clubs, including the PGA, FIFA, NBA, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, UEFA, FA, UFC, NASCAR, PGA of America, and Manchester United.

